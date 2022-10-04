Dussehra 2022, Vijayadashami 2022 History and Significance: Dussehra (also know as Vijayadashami, Dasara, or sometimes Dashain) is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar . This year the auspicious day will be observed on Wednesday, October 5.

DUSSEHRA 2022 SHUBH MUHURAT

Vijay Muhurat on- 14:05 to 14:53 on 5th Oct

Dashami Tithi starts – 14:20 on Oct. 4

Dashami Tithi ends – 12:00 PM on Oct. 5

Aparahna Puja time Puja Tim- 13.18 to 15:40 on Oct 5

Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems said that the festival is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil highlighting the attributes of day to day living, with reverence to all the objects that contribute to our well-being. “The three basic qualities of Tamas, Rajas, and Sattva basically define the essence of Navratri. Adhering to these qualities will shape life. Conquering these basic qualities will lead to the path of Liberation. This day of Vijayadasami indicates not only the victory against evil but also against the negative aspects of every individual,” Pankaj Khanna added.



DUSSEHRA SIGNIFICANCE

It is celebrated as Vijayadashami, where we celebrate Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, who took hostage of his wife, Sita. it is believed that before leaving for war, Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga for his victory and was showered with her blessings. The war against Ravan lasted for ten days. On tenth day Lord Rama killed Ravana, and the day he killed Ravana is marked as the Dussehra. From that every that day, Dussehra is being celebrated with great devotion, joy and is among the major festival in Hindu culture, Pankaj Khanna explained.

“Another legend behind the celebration of Dussehra festival was when Mahishasura was undefeatable even by Lord Brahma- the creator, Lord Vishnu-the protector and Lord Shiva- the destroyer who are well known as the almighty dieties of hindus. Goddess Durga was powered to destroy the demon Mahishasura. The victory of goddess durga over mahishasura is celebrated as Vijayadashami or Nava Ratri. Nine nights are spent in worshipping goddess Durga. Also, Arjun had defeated all the Kuru soldiers on this day. In all of the above, this day is celebrated to mark the glorious victory of good over evil.”

How Dussehra is celebrated:

People in different states celebrate Dussehra in their own unique ways

West Bengal celebrates Vijaydashami, which commemorates the tenth day of the famed Durga Puja festival. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s defeat of the evil buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Vijaydashami marks the end of the Puja celebrations. On this day, married women offer sindoor to the Goddess, followed by sweets and betel leaves. This is followed by the women putting Sindoor on each other’s cheeks. At night, after one final goodbye, the idols are taken to nearby rivers or the ocean to be immersed

In North, various grounds host performances of Ramlila, which chronicle the story of Lord Ram and his battle with the evil king of Lanka, Ravana. The performances end with effigies of Ravana, , being burnt to the ground, signifying his defeat.. One of the largest Ramlila celebrations is held at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

Most devotees keep a fast during Navratri, which leads up to Dussehra. It’s during this time that the Ram Lila play is enacted where different phases of Lord Rama’s life are portrayed. On the tenth day, The performances end with burning effigies of the ten-headed Ravana, along with that of his brothers Meghanada and Kumbakaran, which are stuffed with firecrackers, in large open grounds. As the firecrackers go off, it provides a spectacle for the thousands of people who gather to watch the festivities In no time the effigies are reduced to ashes, signifying Ravans defeat, and the crowd go back in joy and a new vigour for life.