Dussehra 2021: Know the Shubh Muhurat, Pujan Vidhi and Special Mantras for Vijayadashami Puja

By Pankaj Khanna,
Dussehra 2021 Shubh Muhurat
Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra starts on 14th October, 2021 at 6:52pm and ends on 15th October, 2021 at 6:02pm. The puja in the after of 15th October is from 1:15pm to 3:33pm and Shubh Muhurat is from 2:01pm to 2:47pm, of exact 46 minutes
Dussehra 2021 Pujan Vidhi
The deity is offered roti, rice, jaggery, fruits and flowers for the puja, along with churas and money. Diyas, dhoop, and agarbatti are all lit as part of the rite.
On Vijayadashmi, devotees who celebrate Durga Puja do special prayers and rituals at their temples and homes.
The Recitation of These Mantras Will Bring You Good Luck and Help You Accomplish Your Goals
Baglamukhi Mantra
By repeating the Baglamukhi Mantra, it is claimed that a person can be freed from the trouble of adversaries or any other difficulties. This sadhana will assist you in getting rid of the issue or negativity in your life.
“Om Hleem Bagalaamukhi Sarvadushtaanaam Vaacham Mukham Padam Stambhay Jihvaam Keelay Buddhim Vinaashaay Hring Om Swaha”
Saptashloki Durga
If you are someone who cannot spend a lot of time chanting mantra’s, then Saptashloki Durga is for you. It’s been said that reciting these may fulfil all wishes and desires if channeled correctly, one needs to recite this for 108 times.
Shiv Uvach
Devi Thwam Bhakthi Sulabhe, Sarva Karya Vidhayini | Kalou Hi Karya Sidhyartha Mupaya Broohi Yathnatha ||
Devyuvach
Srunu Deva Pravakshyami , Kalou Sarveshta Sadhanam | Mayaa Thavaiva Sneha Napya Amba Sthuthi Prakasyathe ||
Viniyogeh
Om Asya Sri Durga Saptha Sloki Manthrasya, Narayana Rishi, Anushtup Chanda, Sri Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, Maha Saraswathyo Devatha, Sri Duga Preethyartham Saptha Sloki Pate Viniyogah
Om Jnaneenaam Api Chethamsi , Devi Bhagwathi Hi Sa, Baladhakrushya mohaya maha maya prayachathi॥1॥
Durge Smrutha Harasi Bheethimasesha Jantho, Swasthai Smruthaa Mathi Matheeva Shubha Dhadhasi, Daridrya Dukha Bhaya Harini Ka Twadhanya,
Sarvopa Kara Karanaya Sadardra Chitha॥2॥
Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive, Sarvartha Sadhake, Saranye Triambike Gowri Narayani Namosthuthe॥3॥
Saranagatha Deenaartha, Parithrana Parayane, Sarvsyarthi Hare Devi, Narayani Namosthuthe॥4॥
Sarva Swaroope Sarveshe, Sarva Shakthi Samanvithe, Bhayebhya Sthrahino Devi, Durga Devi Namosthuthe॥5॥
Sarva Badha Prasamanam Trilokyasya Akhileswari, Evameva Thwaya Karyamasmad Vairi Vinasanam॥6॥
Roganseshanapahamsi Thushta,
Rushta Thu Kaman Sakalan Abheeshtaan, Twamasreethanaam Na Vipannaranam, Twamasritha Hyasrayatham Prayanthi.
Dussehra 2021 Ashmantak Puja Mantra
Ashmantaka Mahavriksha Mahadoshnivarak. Ishtanam darshanam dehi shatrunam cha vishanam.
Dussehra 2021 Shri Ram Puja Mantra
Nilambujshyamalkomalangasitasamaropitvambhagam.
Panau Mahasayakacharuchapanmami Ram Raghuvanshnatham.
Dussehra 2021 Shri Ram Vijay Mantra
Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.
Dussehra 2021 Havan Ingredients and Vidhi
Mango wood, Bael, Neem, Palash plant, Kaliganj, Deodar root, Sycamore bark and leaf, Papal bark and stem, Jujube, Mango leaf and stem, Sandalwood wood, Sesame, Camphor, Clove, Rice, Brahmi, liquorice, root of Ashwagandha, fruit of Bahera, hare and ghee, sugar, barley, guggul, frankincense, cardamom and other herbs. Upla made from cow dung is dipped in ghee.
Dussehra 2021 Havan Mantra
Om Ganeshaya Namah Swaha Om Goriyaya Namah Swaha Om Navgrahaya Namah Swaha Om Durgaya Namah Swaha
Om Mahakalikaya Namah Swaha Om Hanumante Namah Swaha Om Bhairavai Namah: Swaha Om Kul Devatay Namah Swaha
Om Sthan Devatay Namah Swaha Om Brahmaya Namah Swaha
Om Vishnuve Namah Swaha Om Shivaya Namah Swaha
DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only. It is recommended that you seek the advice of a priest/religious expert before reciting these mantras.
(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)
