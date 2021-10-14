Dussehra 2021: How will be your horoscope according to your zodiac or rashi?

This year, Dussehra falls on the 15th of October, 2021, and is considered a new beginning.
By Pankaj Khanna,
Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, is a Hindu holiday that commemorates the triumph of good over evil. It falls on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. This year, Dussehra falls on the 15th of October, 2021, and is considered a new beginning, making it an excellent day to begin with positivity. Continue reading to discover how unique your zodiac sign will be during this event.
Aries
You will have high financial and job security. Begin new work to enhance your productivity.
Taurus
Your long-awaited wishes will be granted now. You will excel academically and your romantic life will be strengthened.
Gemini
During this time, you should avoid strenuous activities. Your good attitude will help you start over, and your financial stability will gradually improve.
Cancer
This is the time to learn new talents. Your friendships and coworkers will be important. You should spend more time with your partner and family.
Leo
During this time, you will thrive professionally and academically. This is a perfect time to marry and cherish your mate.
Virgo
You will have tremendous career opportunities and the possibility to make a fortune. You must take additional care of your health and eat well.
Libra
Compared to other zodiacs, this time will be wonderful for you in terms of job and academics. This is also a perfect moment to propose to your special someone and get married.
Scorpio
Work and academic competition will be tough. Avoid making any purchases during this period and focus on the positive. Take your time with your love disputes and your health.
Sagittarius
This period will help you identify new talents and employment. Spend time with your loved ones.
Capricorn
You will be financially secure and excel academically. You will have a chance to encounter the love of your life.
Aquarius
You can expect some fluctuation in your financial situation, but you will remain optimistic throughout.
Pisces
This period will be filled with both difficulties and successes. You will be able to walk through new doors. Take extra precautions to protect your health and relationships.
(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)
