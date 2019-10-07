Happy Dussehra 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

This year, October 8 is the day when people across the country will be celebrating the victory of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashmi 2019: The 10 day long festival of Durga Puja and Raam-Leela marks its end with Vijayadashmi and Dussehra. This year, October 8 is the day when people across the country will be celebrating the victory of good over evil. Vijayadashmi and Dussehra are being celebrated amidst the call to protect our mother Earth this year. According to Hindu beliefs, Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. Huge-effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country as a symbol of the victory of good over evil. The day is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, which is considered to be the day when ‘Maa Durga’ defeated and killed the buffalo king, ‘Mahishasura’, who was blessed to be immortal unless killed by a woman.

On this auspicious occasion, when good won over evil and the deities eliminated the bad from the lives of people, friends and families come together and celebrated.

Here are Dussehra 2019 and Vijaya Dashami 2019 Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts that you can send to your loved one to wish them good fortune and prosperity and make them feel loved and blessed: