Happy Dussehra 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Vijayadashmi and Dussehra is being celebrated amidst the call to protect our mother earth this year.
Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashmi 2019: The 10 day long festival of Durga Puja and Raam-Leela marks its end with Vijayadashmi and Dussehra. This year, October 8 is the day when people across the country will be celebrating the victory of good over evil. Vijayadashmi and Dussehra are being celebrated amidst the call to protect our mother Earth this year. According to Hindu beliefs, Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Ram over the evil King Ravana. Huge-effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country as a symbol of the victory of good over evil. The day is also celebrated as Vijayadashmi, which is considered to be the day when ‘Maa Durga’ defeated and killed the buffalo king, ‘Mahishasura’, who was blessed to be immortal unless killed by a woman.
On this auspicious occasion, when good won over evil and the deities eliminated the bad from the lives of people, friends and families come together and celebrated.
Here are Dussehra 2019 and Vijaya Dashami 2019 Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts that you can send to your loved one to wish them good fortune and prosperity and make them feel loved and blessed:
- Om Jayanti mangala kaali bhadra kali kapalini, durga kshama shiva dhaatri swaaha swadha namo-stu-te! May the divine Maa Durga, eliminate all evils from your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Vijayadashmi and Dussehra!
- Like the victory of the good of Lord Ram over the evils of demon Ravan, may you be blessed with the strength to defeat all your evils and prosper happily in your life. A very happy Vijayadashmi and Dussehra to you!
- On this auspicious occasion of the pious festivals, when good emerged victorious over evil, May the almighty bless you and your family with happiness prosperity. Many greetings of Vijayadashmi and Dussehra!
- Just like the lights and colours of the Vijayadashmi and Dussehra festival, may your life be filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashmi and Dussehra to you!
- Rupam dehi, jayam dehi, yasho dehi, dviso jahi! May ‘Maa Durga’ grant you with inner Beauty, Victory from your bads, Glory to your name and may she destroy your Enemies. On the occasion of victory of Good over Evil, I wish you and your family a very Vijayadashmi and Dussehra!
- With the victory of Good and defeat of Evil, may your life shine with prosperity and happiness. Happy Vijayadashmi and Dussehra to you!
