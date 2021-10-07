Durga Puja 2021: Kolkata hospital to organise special Puja for Covid-19 patients

The celebration of the festival will start with a 'purojit' (priest) who will officiate the puja (Photo: IE/ Praveen Khanna)

Durga Puja Kolkata: The raging COVID-19 has put brakes on this year’s Durga Puja festivities as well. A private hospital, however, in Kolkata decided to bring a touch of Durga Puja festival to a COVID-19 ward

South Kolkata’s The Narayan Memorial Hospital on Diamond Harbour Road will be celebrating Durga Puja for its patients, with all the traditions and rituals. A corner place in the hospital has been especially freed to hold the puja. The patients will get the first-hand feel of all the rituals followed by ‘aarti’, ‘pushpanjali’ and ‘shantir jol’.

The celebration of the festival will start with a ‘purojit’ (priest) who will officiate the puja. They will then visit all the beds to pass on blessings and pray for their recovery along with others as well.

A traditional puja thali will also be served to patients keeping their health condition in top priority. A food/diet chart will be prepared for individual patients by a dietician attached to the healthcare facility. The food will vary from normal diet, diabetic diet, semi soft diet and liquid diet.

Suparna Sengupta, CEO, Narayan Memorial Hospital, said. “With the pandemic still around, festival celebrations will not be the same for many this year but we have decided to arrange special Puja platters for patients keeping the puja as well as diet in mind. We have decided to serve them with a variety of Bengali, Chinese and Continental food items.