Durga Puja 2020: Goddess turns doctor, her children depicted as frontline Covid-warriors in viral image

Durga Puja 2020: In these photos, Goddess Durga has been depicted as a doctor. The Goddess Durga is wearing a lab coat. She is seen killing a covid-19-shaped 'Mahisasur'.

Durga Puja 2020: Even though the dark shadows of the Coronavirus pandemic continues to loom large, Durga Puja organizers and artists have left no stone unturned to portray the highly contagious disease as the main theme. Now, photos of Durga Idol reimagined as a doctor killing Coronavirus as the ‘Asura’ has gone viral on social media. An injection syringe has been depicted as the ‘Trishula’ or the trident of the Goddess Durga. This has come days after Goddess Durga depicted as a migrant mother carrying her child at a Pandal of Kolkata’s Barisha Club, grabbed eyeballs.

In these photos, Goddess Durga has been depicted as a doctor. The Goddess Durga is wearing a lab coat. She is seen killing a covid-19-shaped ‘Mahisasur’. Four children of the Goddess Durga have been depicted as frontline Covid-warriors. Saraswati has been depicted as a teacher and her brother Kartik has been represented as a cleaner. Lord Ganesha has been portrayed as a police officer. Lakshmi has been depicted as a nurse.

Shashi Tharoor has shared the photo on his Twitter handle with a “Brilliantly appropriate covid19-themed Durga Puja creativity from Kolkata, with the goddess slaying the virus! Salutations to the unknown designer and sculptor.”

On social media, it has been claimed sculptor Jiten Paul has made the idol in Siliguri. However, there are claims that the idol is from Jharkhand and Assam.

Durga Puja 2020 Dates: “Durga Chaturthi” is on October 20, October 21 is the ‘Durga Panchami’, “Durga Sosthi” is on October 22, October 23 is “Durga Saptami”, “Durga Ashtami” is on October 24, October 25 is “Durga Navami” and “Vijaya Dashami” is on October 26.

The Central government has issued guidelines pertaining to Durga Puja and other festivals exhorting people to adhere to the Covid-19 norms so that there is no surge in cases aftermath of the festivals