Dubai jackpot winner: Indian-origin girl wins 1 million dollars, 6 years after winning McLaren car!

The girl’s lucky ticket was purchased by her father, identified as M. The draw took place at the Dubai International Airport. (Reuters photo)

An Indian-origin girl has won a $1 million raffle on Tuesday, six years after winning a McLaren car in the same lottery, reported Khaleej Times. Eliza M, a nine-year-old grade school student, became the 298th winner of the Dubai Duty-Free’s Millennium Millionaire Raffle.

Eliza’s father, from Mumbai and a resident of Dubai for 19 years, is identified as M., said that he was a regular participant in the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 2004. As 9 is his lucky number, he decided to buy ticket No. 0333 online under his daughter’s name, Eliza, according to the report.

About his plans on what to do with the money, he told Khaleej Times that he has been making plans since Series 43 but since luck had yet to come he said to himself to continue his life as it is, and then this thing happened. Thank you so much Dubai Duty-Free, finally, perseverance has paid off.

READ: World heritage day 2019: Theme, history, and significance of the day

Eliza is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty-Free raffle since its inception in 1999.

Another Indian national Mohammad Haneef Adam won an Indian Scout Bobber in Dubai Duty-Free’s Finest Surprise Promotion. Adam, a 23-year-old resident of Dubai for 20 years, works in Sharjah.

Adam told Khaleej Times that he is very grateful to Dubai Duty-Free for coming up with this promotion. He is thrilled to have won such a beautiful motorbike and can’t wait to get his hands on it.