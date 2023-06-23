Dry, itchy, infuriating scalp? Here’s how you can fix it!

Is a dry scalp bothering you? Well, you’re not alone. A proper scalp care routine is often underestimated until we notice shedding of white flakes, hair going lifeless, itchy scalp, and all of these leading to hair fall and irritation. The causes behind a dry scalp can range from de-hydration, dandruff to product buildup or even psoriasis.

What causes dry scalp?

According to experts and dermatologists, having a dry scalp is quite similar to having a dry skin. Dry weather and seasonal changes, lack of hydration can lead to a dry scalp. Using products that leave a residue can cause irritation to the skin.

If these are your concerns as well, then we have got you covered! Here are a few tips and home remedies that will make your scalp get rid of the dryness and all the scratching, itching and prickling that comes with it.

Go to the roots

In order to find a remedy for your problem, you need to identify the cause behind your dry scalp. The causes can be due to changing weather, improper or excess use of a product, styling tools, using a harsh shampoo.

Use hydrating and nourishing ingredients

The key to combat the dryness is to keep your scalp hydrated and nourished, using soothing ingredients like aloe vera gel directly on your scalp helps keep the irritation in check. You can also opt for using natural ingredients for nourishment like the good old coconut oil or jojoba oil. Massaging the oil in your hair and taking a hot towel can help retain moisture and hydration thereby reducing the flakiness.

Have a healthy, well-balanced diet

When we say, “You are what you eat” — it applies to your hair as well. Your everyday diet impacts your skin and scalp heavily. Having a well balanced diet and including lean proteins (like chicken, fish, eggs, and nuts) will help you.

Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

Nothing is more important than keeping your body hydrated. Drinking at least two litres of water per day is essential, hydrating your body from within will reflect on scalp.

Apply a hair and scalp mask

Using a scalp mask containing ingredients such as aloe vera or betaine salicylate in your hair care routine is a must. Using it twice a week can show improved results.

Avoid over-washing

Over-washing your hair strips the scalp of the natural oils produced by it. Hence, keep a check on the duration of hair washes.

These tips can be your solution to combat the issues for your dry, itchy scalp and make your hair healthy and strong.