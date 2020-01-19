Dreams to take-off! Alliance Air to operate 40-min flight for special children

By: |
Published: January 19, 2020 6:45:15 PM

Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight' within Bhubaneshwar, it added. (Representative image)Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added. (Representative image)

Air India’s regional arm Alliance Air said on Sunday it will fly a group of “children with special needs” on board its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday.

There will be a total of 44 such children, selected by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, on the “Dream Flight”, comprising 21 girls and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline said in a release.

Related News

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added.

Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

The special flight is being operated under the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha government, the airline said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Dreams to take-off! Alliance Air to operate 40-min flight for special children
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles
2Menoka Has Hanged Herself: Psychological tale of exploitation faced by women
3Naked: Full of ‘dear diary’ moments