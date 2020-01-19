Dreams to take-off! Alliance Air to operate 40-min flight for special children

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added. (Representative image)

Air India’s regional arm Alliance Air said on Sunday it will fly a group of “children with special needs” on board its ATRaircraft over Bhubaneshwar skies on Wednesday.

There will be a total of 44 such children, selected by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO, on the “Dream Flight”, comprising 21 girls and 23 boys with 19 escorts, the airline said in a release.

Alliance Air will take these junior flyers on a 40-minute long ‘Dream Flight’ within Bhubaneshwar, it added.

Almost all children are from the urban poor areas of Bhubaneshwar and a few from a local tribal village Baripada, it said.

The special flight is being operated under the collaboration of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airport Authority of India and Alliance Air with Odisha government, the airline said.