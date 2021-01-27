DRDO offering short-term online courses on artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity: All you need to know

The clearing of entrance exams would be required for both the courses. (Representational image)

DRDO online courses: The Department of Defence Research and Development-funded autonomous deemed university Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is offering to students short-term courses on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence or AI and machine learning or ML, according to a report in IE. AI and ML would be taught in one combined course, while cybersecurity would be taught as a separate one. The duration for both the courses would be 12 weeks, which would consist of two hours of contact lectures on five days in a week, and the selection for these courses would be carried out with the help of an online entrance test.

For the online entrance test, the registration is free, and any graduate or anyone having cleared an equivalent educational level can apply.

The report said that the short-term course on AI and ML would teach the enrolled students a mix of fundamental as well as advanced topics related to the two domains, and would include topics like big data analytics, augmented reality, pattern recognition, natural language processing, probability theory, deep learning, and computer vision among others.

On the other hand, the online training and certification course dealing with cybersecurity would cover topics like system programming, basic and advanced vulnerability analysis, reverse engineering and malware analysis, forensic and incident response and forensic and incident response, along with tools and techniques meant for cybersecurity professionals.

The clearing of entrance exams would be required for both the courses, and the registration process for the same is scheduled to begin on Thursday, i.e., January 28, 2021. The registration process is set to conclude on February 15.

Accordingly, the entrance exam for enrollment in the AI and ML course would be conducted on February 20, while that for the cybersecurity programme would be conducted on February 21.

The fees for each of the topics is Rs 15,000, the report said, adding that the courses would begin from February 28. Students can apply on the website of DIAT.