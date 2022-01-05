Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s to launch Molnupiravir drug next week

Molflu is expected to be available from early next week in pharmacies throughout the country with particular focus on states with high caseload of Covid-19.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will be launching its Molnupiravir oral anti-viral drug for Covid-19 under the brand name Molflu across the country. Molflu is expected to be available from early next week in pharmacies throughout the country with particular focus on states with high caseload of Covid-19.The company said it was the most affordably-priced Molnupiravir capsule.

Dr Reddy’s Molflu will be priced at Rs 35 per capsule with 10 capsules contained per strip, and the total course of 40 capsules over 5 days costing Rs 1,400 making it among the most affordable treatment options available to patients.

Dr Reddy’s entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries.In a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, a Dr Reddy’s-led consortium of pharma companies collaborated to jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the Phase III clinical trial in India, and presented its findings to the Subject Expert Committee.

Last week, Dr Reddy’s received emergency-use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture and market the oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir capsules for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, with SpO2 above 93% and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.Molflu will be manufactured at a USFDA-approved facility, and Dr Reddy’s has made adequate capacity