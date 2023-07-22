Dr. Rajendra Barwale, a farmer’s son is now owner of Rs 122 crore house in Malabar Hills, South Mumbai

Dr.Rajendra Barwale, head of the family and the chairman of the Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company (Mahyco) proprietors purchased a sea-view flat in Malabar Hill, on Walkeshwar Road one of the poshest areas in south Mumbai. The 9,546 square foot home is estimated to cost Rs122 crores, Economic Times reported.

The house was purchased from Macrotech Developers. This massive sea-facing apartment located on the second floor of the Lodha Malabar building, a super luxurious building in the area. The family paid a stamp duty of Rs. 7.33 crore.

The tower has a 1.08 acre surface area. Additionally, the family will receive six parking spaces. It also has a terrace, massive open balconies and is quite spacious with a direct view of the sea. The project will be finished by June 2026.

BR Barwale founded Mahyco in 1964, but he had been involved in the seed industry from the late 1950s. He beagn the business with disease-resistant okra seeds that he bought from a Delhi agricultural fair. He noticed the desire for high-yielding hybrid seeds at a time when India was struggling with drought and low food output.

In order to expand the study and creation of these seeds, he has collaborated over the years with the federal and state governments, agricultural universities, and foreign partners. Mahyco currently manufactures 400 different hybrid seed kinds, including those for cereals, vegetables, fibre crops, and oilseeds.