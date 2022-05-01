Do’s and Don’ts during heatwave – How to protect yourself from unrelenting weather: Complete summer guide

Since March began, there have been at least 26 heatwave days and as many as four spells of heatwaves in a month and a half, while the last of these heat waves remain ongoing.

When is a heatwave declared?



As per the Health Ministry, a heatwave is declared when the temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more in the plains, 30°C or more in the hilly regions and 37°C or more at the coastal stations.

What should you do to protect yourself during the heatwave?

There are a number of recommendations from the Health Ministry that are there to stay safe during the heatwave.

Dos:

Avoid going outdoors and stay in shaded places.

When outside, try using a cap, umbrella, hat or carry a towel.

Wear light coloured garments and thin loose cotton.

Frequently drink water, salted drinks like lassi, lemon water, ORS, and fruit juices.

Try eating fruits like cucumber, watermelon, lemon, orange etc.

Shower frequently and try reducing the room temperature via fans, coolers, air-conditioning and also use indoor plants.

In case a person feels unwell, like children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions, they should be shifted to a cooler place and sponged with cold water or transported to the nearest health facility.

Don’ts:

Avoid going in the sun, especially between noon and 3 pm.

Avoid doing strenuous activities in the afternoon.

Avoid drinking tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks.

Avoid leaving the pets and children in parked vehicles.

Avoid wearing synthetic, dark-coloured and tight clothes.