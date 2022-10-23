Don’t make fever your friend this festive season: Nutritionist answers why, how and pro tips

Supposedly the season of good cheer, Diwali can potentially be anything but. What should be ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ can end up being a chaotic and stressful time as we try to juggle our busy everyday lives, whilst at the same time contending with diwali shopping, diwali catering, crowds of people everywhere, and a crazy number of social events to attend.

If you’re not careful, too many late nights and overdoing things will mean you end up with the dreaded lurgy. Before you know it, your yin and yang will be shot way out of balance and you’ll end up sick in bed.

Ideally, there are several ways to ensure that you prevent such ramifications. Here are some pro tips by Trisha Agarwal, Nutritionist and the Co-founder of Positiv Eats, on what you can do:

Get enough sleep

Sleep is important to keep the immune system in top condition and therefore keeping colds and flu at bay. Once the immune system is weakened and unhappy, you give bugs and viruses extra space to invade. Since it is the festive season, the most practical advice is to try and limit going out to three times a week.



Hydrate after alcohol

It’s the festive season so I can’t say don’t drink alcohol but it’s very easy to have way more drinks than you expected at this time of year resulting in a raging headache when you wake up the following morning. Alcohol has a diuretic effect and can cause dehydration. Don’t try to sweat out a hangover. Instead try to rehydrate by drinking water or coconut water continually throughout the day. Eating a banana will also be beneficial as the potassium it contains will help to rebalance your electrolyte levels depleted by dehydration

Make a batch of lemon, ginger and honey tea

This tea is salvation at this time of year. It is so simple to make and can be kept in the fridge for up to three days. The ginger contains anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties to help keep the immune system strong. Simply simmer one large chunk of ginger after removing its skin in a pan of boiled water, with a whole lemon, sliced and a drop of manuka honey for an hour or so. Voila! Your tea will be ready.



Tis the season to be jolly, not to over indulge

We are all guilty of overindulging during the festive season but we need to be sensible and remain balanced about what we are eating – and how much! This doesn’t mean cutting out your favorite festive foods completely, but it does mean being mindful and trying to eat as clean as you can in between knees ups and celebrations!

If you are really busy, then simply try to make a few healthy meals in advance. Double up where you can and freeze the extras so you know that you can get your hands on a healthy, homemade meal after a long, stressful day.

All that said, I truly hope you have a safe and sound Diwali with you and your family! Try your best to incorporate some of these tips into your routine for the next week and all should be well.