  • MORE MARKET STATS

Don’t let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit: Mamata Banerjee on Mahalaya

By: |
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:53 AM

She said that though COVID-19 has changed the daily lives, people should not let the prevailing pandemic dampen the spirit of the festivities.

Mamata Banerjee, COVID-19, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mahalaya, Shubho Mahalaya, Bishwakarma Pujo, latest news on mamata banerjeeBanerjee also wished the people on the occasion of Bishwakarma Pujo and Bhadu Utsab. (File photo: IE)

Wishing people on Mahalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged everyone to come forward and extend help to those in need in this hour of crisis.

She said that though COVID-19 has changed the daily lives, people should not let the prevailing pandemic dampen the spirit of the festivities.

Related News

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all. Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end & to lighten up every home, I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti, Banerjee tweeted.

As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Pujo, no one is devoid of the festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need & spread joy everywhere. Shubho Mahalaya to everyone! she added. Mahalaya is an auspicious occasion celebrated at the end of Pitri Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. It is believed that it is the time when goddess Durga descends from Kailasha to the earth, her maternal home.

Banerjee also wished the people on the occasion of Bishwakarma Pujo and Bhadu Utsab.

“Bishwakarma Pujo wishes to the brothers and sisters who work as labourers and their families. They are our pride. They work tirelessly for the development of the society,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Don’t let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit Mamata Banerjee on Mahalaya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus update: Face masks may offer better protection than COVID-19 vaccine, says top US official
2Visiting Chintpurni, Naina Devi temples? Devotees from outside Himachal no longer require negative COVID report
3Couple create ruckus at COVID testing centre in Pune