Don’t gossip while cutting hair, work in Christian style: Pope Francis tells hair dressers

Published: April 30, 2019 11:36:28 AM

Pope Francis reminded the hairdressers that they should follow Porres whose job was similar to theirs.

?Practice your profession in a Christian style,? Pope Francis said. (File)

No more gossip, work in Christian spirit – this is the strong message that Pope Francis sent out in a meeting he held with hairdressers, according to Vatican Times report. On Monday, Pope Francis met hairdressers, hairstylists and beauticians who visited the Vatican. He urged them to steer clear from indulging in gossip while cutting hair, doing manicure or painting nails.

“Practice your profession in a Christian style,” Pope Francis said.

He added that they should continue treating customers with courtesy and kindness and always use good words and encouragement to their customers.

During the meeting with the 230 pilgrims at the Vatican, Pope Francis urged the group to follow patron saint Martino de Porres, a barber-surgeon who had been canonized for miracles of instant cures, communication with animals and levitation (being in two different places at the same time).

Pope Francis reminded the hairdressers that they should follow Porres whose job was similar to theirs. He urged each of the hair dressers to make a positive contribution to the common good and well being of the society and to always act with righteousness in their sphere of work.

The Peruvian patron saint St. Martin de Porres had dedicated his life to serving the sick, the needy and the poor after joining the Dominican order in Peru.

St Martin de Porres was also known to be the patron of mixed race persons and had earlier worked in Lima as a barber surgeon.

According to the report in the Vatican Times, Pope Francis stated, “Avoid giving in to temptation of gossip that creeps into work environment.”

He added, “We all know about it.”

Read | How superstitions spread? Scientists decode science behind irrational practices

In 2015, the pontiff had opened a barbershop and washrooms for Rome’s homeless people. Located in St Peter’s Square, the barber shop is open on Mondays and it is also staffed by volunteers.

