Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself: Dwayne Johnson shares his cheat meal — check photos

Dwayne Johnson keeps sharing his workout and food pictures on Instagram.

Popularly known as ‘The Rock’, Dwayne Johnson is undoubtedly a fitness inspiration for many across the globe. His workouts are widely followed by the world’s popular gym trainers and fitness aficionados and athletes as well. The body that you see is the result of a strict diet regimen, created by health experts, followed by intense workout and physical sessions.

The American actor, wrestler and businessman often shares his workout meals and videos on Instagram. This time, the actor shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “7am power breakfast in my office”. In the caption, he further mentioned that his breakfast included seasoned flank steak, while eggs, egg whites, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and short grain brown rice.

Johnson, three days ago, also shared a post on cheat day meals. The actor took to Instagram and post the picture of him with the caption, “French toast crusted this week with one of my favorite cereals (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), right off the griddle with warm cinnamon glaze. Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself and ENJOY & DEVOUR your cheat-meals, my friends – we’ve earned them.”

Dwayne Johnson, who has a massive family of 301 million followers on Instagram, keeps sharing his workout and food pictures on the photo and video sharing platform (Instagram).

Just a few hours ago, Johnson posted a food video with the caption, “No substitute for hard work, so let’s keep grindin’ up”. Check the post here.

Dwayne Johnson was also seen spending some quality time with family. The actor shared the video on Instagram with his mother. Here’s the video.