Donald Trump India Visit: UP CM Yogi Adityanath gives US First Couple a gift to remember

CM Yogi presented the Trumps with a big framed photograph of the first couple at the Taj Mahal. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Trump India visit: Before US President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump left from Agra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented them with a gift to remember their maiden trip to the symbol of love – Taj Mahal. On Monday evening, the first couple of the United State of America had landed in Agra, where they visited the iconic Taj Mahal and got pictures clicked in front of the marvellous monument. Merely an hour later, just before they boarded Air Force One to depart for Delhi from the Kheria airbase, CM Yogi presented the Trumps with a big framed photograph of the first couple at the Taj Mahal.

President Trump and FLOTUS Melania had arrived at Agra after visiting Ahmedabad and they reached the Taj city at around 4:30 pm. They were then escorted to Taj Mahal, accompanied by President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. The first couple took a stroll in the gardens at the Taj Mahal, and also wrote in the visitors’ book, praising the 17th-century mausoleum.

Ivanka and Jared also strolled around the gardens and got clicked by a hoard of photographers. Ivanka was also seen capturing the marble glory in her phone. Later, Ivanka praised the iconic monument on the microblogging site Twitter and shared pictures from her visit.

It had been expected that President Trump would arrive at the Taj Mahal in his armoured car, which is a Cadillac nicknamed “The Beast”, but the limousine was not a part of the cavalcade that ferried the first couple to the monument.

The Trumps spent around an hour at the monument, which was the only agenda during their visit to Agra. After leaving from Taj, they headed back to the Kheria airbase to leave for Delhi, where they spent the night.

President Trump is one of the many world leaders to have visited the Taj Mahal, which is a UNESCO world heritage site and is one of the most photographed locations in the world.

Earlier in 2015, then US President Barack Obama had officially visited India and was scheduled to visit Taj Mahal but had cancelled the trip to the monument reportedly due to security reasons.

President Trump is in India to possibly ink a defence deal between the two countries after high-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.