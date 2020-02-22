Donald Trump India visit: ‘Trump platter’, MF Hussain’s painted ‘horse’ apron await US President at Bukhara

The chefs at the iconic restaurant have created the signature ‘Trump Platter’ with an array of dishes as per the flavours liked by the US President. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump will sample a customised ‘Trump Platter’, created with signature dishes made specially for him, when he visits New Delhi’s ITC Maurya’s Bukhara restaurant on his visit to India next week, reported PTI.

The chefs at the iconic restaurant have created the signature ‘Trump Platter’ with an array of dishes as per the flavours liked by the US President. The report, however, stopped short of naming the dishes that will be presented before President Trump on his maiden visit to India. The iconic Bukhara restaurant has catered to former US presidents, and multiple heads of states, who have sampled dishes from the restaurant’s 41-year-old static menu.

In the past, US presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have dined at the restaurant. As president, Obama had come to India twice in 2010 and 2015, and he had been served the ‘Obama Platter’ here. Dishes from his signature platter, like macchli tikka, murg boti bukhara, tandoori jhinga and kebabs, that were added to the restaurant’s menu have since become extremely popular with patrons. Former first lady Michelle Obama is said to have enjoyed a private dinner with a few chosen members and enjoyed the famed Bukhara experience. In 2015, when Obama stayed at the ITC Maurya, he dined with top CEOs from the US and India and was served food from the hotel’s rooftop European restaurant. The Grand Presidential Floor was the venue for this dinner.

“Clinton Platter” and “Chelsea Platter” had been presented to Bill Clinton and his family when he had visited Bukhara restaurant.

It is reported that painter MF Hussain was so impressed with Bukhara’s dishes that he painted his trademark horse on a canvas while he was dining there. This painting by Hussain has since adorned the aprons which are presented to esteemed guests of the restaurant. PTI quoted sources as saying that these aprons will be presented to the Trump family as well.

On his two-day visit that begins February 24, US President Donald Trump will be landing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he will take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium. After addressing a large public gathering here, he will head with his family to Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal. From here they will head to New Delhi for a packed second day that involves a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat, a dinner at President’s House and a meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House, among other engagements.