Donald Trump India Visit: Ivanka dons designer Anita Dongre for ceremonial welcome

Trump India visit: Senior Advisor to US President, Ivanka Trump donned an Anita Dongre sherwani for her second day of India visit. Ivanka Trump wore a white sherwani made out of handwoven silk from West Bengal’s Murshidabad costing Rs 82,400. She dressed up to attend the ceremonial welcome organised for US President Donald Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. In a statement, Dongre said that the sherwani was classic and timeless, created 20 years ago. She added that seeing how relevant the style is even today was “amazing”.

Dongre also shared a picture of Ivanka wearing the sherwani on her Instagram account, stating that the US delegate looked “lovely” in the Suruhi Sherwani. According to the description of the product on Anita Dongre’s website, the “timelessly feminine” sherwani is made out of pure silk for “modern women”.

On Monday, FLOTUS Melania had worn a Herve Pierre jumpsuit, accessorised by a green silk scarf, which had a golden metallic embroidery. The scarf was a homage to the heritage of Indian textile as the design was discovered in an early 20th-century Indian textile document.

Several dignitaries have previously donned Anita Dongre designs, including British Royal Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Canadian Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and former US First Lady and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump, accompanied by FLOTUS Melania Trump, is on his maiden visit to India as the US President. He landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday around noon, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi broke the protocol to receive the US First Couple at the tarmac.

The high-level dignitaries then went to Sabarmati Ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, before heading towards the Motera Stadium for ‘Namaste Trump’ event, where PM Modi and President Trump reiterated their intentions of working together for bilateral gains. They then headed to Agra for a brief visit to the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, the delegation received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, before PM Modi and President Trump inked defence deals worth US$ 3 trillion.