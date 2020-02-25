Donald Trump India visit: Delhi school kids impress Melania, gift Madhubani painting to FLOTUS

In preparation for the high-profile visit, the school had been lined with garlands and motifs. (ANI)

Trump in India: First Lady of the United States Melania Trump visited a Delhi government school in the Moti Bagh area on Tuesday. While addressing the students and the teachers in the school at the end of her visit, Melania said that this was her first visit to India and she found that Indian people were very welcoming and very kind. Melania, who attended a happiness class in the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School, also said that the happiness curriculum introduced in the schools managed by the Delhi Government has inspired her.

Thanking the teachers for setting positive examples and inculcating skills and knowledge in students, FLOTUS Melania said that it was inspiring to see students start their day with “mindfulness and connecting with nature”. She also said in the US, where she works with students to promote well-being, she focuses on three issues – dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and the overall well-being of children.

In preparation for the high-profile visit, the school had been lined with garlands and motifs. Rangolis adorned the school and bagpipes played by student band welcomed the FLOTUS. Children welcomed Melania with a ‘teeka’ and a bouquet, and she was asked to light the ceremonial lamp. FLOTUS Melania then toured the school and attended the happiness class. Heavy security was also deployed at the school.

After the conclusion of her address, students presented Melania Trump with self-made Madhubani paintings as a token of thanks.

Before her visit to the school, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a welcome message for her, in which he wrote that India has been teaching spirituality to the world for years and he was glad that she could take with her the message of happiness from the school.

Happiness Class was introduced by Arvid Kejriwal-led Delhi Government in 2018 after India fared poorly in the World Happiness Index. The curriculum focuses on developing language, numeracy, cognition, arts and literacy among the students along with their well-being and happiness.