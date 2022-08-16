Dominos Pizza reacts to the viral pic of broom hanging over dough; Check details

Every food joint needs to abide by certain hygiene protocols. they also need to undergo periodic checks to maintain hygiene standards. Nevertheless, photos of customers finding weird objects inside their meals like worms, etc., are not extraordinary news lately. Another such news recently went viral with netizens questioning the standards of food chains with illustrious fame in the food and beverage industry.

All the hullabaloo started after a photo that a man posted on Instagram showing an allegedly unclean kitchen of a Domino’s restaurant in Bengaluru with a used broom hanging over a stack of pizza dough. The photo has made many people feel disgusted and angry.

“This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted.”

Although the man did not provide the exact location of the restaurant, he clearly stated that it is in Bengaluru.

In response to the tweet, the company said that it takes very seriously its operating standards and will thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings,” Dominos India said.

On social media, people expressed their dissatisfaction with the quality of the food served by the restaurant. They also demanded that the company take immediate action against the alleged outlet. One user wrote, “Don’t you care a bit about the health of your customer? Government should step in immediately.”

The pizza giant again affirmed that they are investigating the case and are “committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of customers.”