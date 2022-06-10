As people are turning into vegan. The demand for Vegan Milk is also increasing in the last few years. It is also becoming a favourite of the people who have the inability to digest lactose. The principal sugar in milk gives rise to several gastrointestinal symptoms.



Most vegans prefer almond milk as it contains various health benefits such as being low in calories, rich in Vitamin D and bone-strengthening properties among others. It is believed that almond milk and other vegan milk options are also rich in Protein.

The nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi writes a post on his Instagram regarding the vegan milk options. He says that all vegan milk options are not rich in protein. He shared that one wheat chappati (30g) has 3-3.5 grams of protein while almonds are higher in protein density by weight than wheat. To get 3. 5 grams of protein, one needs to consume at least 13 to 16 almonds. He also added that the most commercial almond milk only uses 4-5 per cent almonds, most have 1 to 2 grams of protein per 200 milliliters.



The nutritionist further said that Oat milk is lower in protein. It is also in the same category as wheat, but it is better than wheat. Oat Milk has only 1.4 grams per 200 milliliters.

He emphasizes consuming soy milk as it is rich in protein. Soy milk contains around 3 grams of protein per 100 milliliters which is made by blending nuts/grains with water and added additives to make it look like milk. He said if you are a vegan and try to eat more vegan options, then you can have nuts directly. He advises that if you do miss milk, you can try the above options but try to get it from local brands which are making fresh vegan milk options with no additives and sugar.