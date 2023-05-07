Do you really need 10,000 steps a day?

Walking is a great form of exercise and can have immense health benefits for the body as well as the mind. However, do you necessarily need 10,000 steps per day, as has been the popular recommendation for individuals aiming to improve their physical activity levels and overall health?

It turns out, you do not. Dr Jordan Metzl, a US-based sports medicine physician, fitness expert and award-winning author and medical columnist, recently told a media outlet that the goal of 10,000 steps a day actually comes from an ad campaign for an early pedometer ahead of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. So, it’s completely a “fabricated” goal, he was quoted as saying by a news portal.

“From a doctor’s perspective, it is important to note that while the specific number of steps may not be critical, regular physical activity is still essential for overall health and wellbeing. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, in addition to muscle-strengthening activities at least two days per week. This can be achieved through activities like walking, running, cycling, or swimming,” says Dr RR Dutta, HOD, internal medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram.

Agrees Dr Edwina Raj, head of clinical nutrition dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru. “For adults, it is recommended to move more and sit less along with 150-300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes a week of vigorous intensity of aerobic activities to obtain substantial health benefits. But additionally, it is advised to involve in muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week of moderate or greater intensity to reap greater health benefits,” she explains.

“Children and adolescents (6-17 years) should involve themselves in 60 minutes or more of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity every day,” she adds.

According to Dr Ishwar Bohra, associate director-orthopaedics, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, every individual body is different, and the demand of the body and the strength and ability of individuals are also different; hence, one goal cannot be set like 10,000 steps of walking every day. “In my opinion, it should be customised based on an individual’s body and age. “For non-athletic people and for people above the age of 40 years, they should not be forced to walk 10,000 steps a day. In my opinion, 6,000 steps a day to start with is recommended.

“It can be started with a distance of 1-2 km, along with adequate breaks. Morning walks are recommended because the air is fresh, and you feel more energetic. Evening walks can also be done, but it should be regular. One should slowly increase the distance of walking. For average people, walking 3 km is good. For people who are trying to achieve a set health goal, it can be 8 km,” Dr Bohra adds.

Way to fitness

You need not go to a gym or undertake sophisticated physical activity—something as simple as a daily walk can also help you reap great health benefits. “There are a lot of benefits associated with walking or doing exercises, whether it’s physical, emotional, or mental. Walking gives you relaxation; it is a kind of stressbuster and increases the endorphin levels and other hormones of the body that act as a painkiller in the body. Apart from making you feel fresh, regular walks can also help mobilise your joints, knee and back. It is also good for cardiac and lung health,” says Dr Bohra of BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“Post-Covid, heart and lung-related complications have increased. Hence, regular walks can help increase strength of the heart and the lungs,” he adds.

Walking is one of the safest exercises advised to maintain weight and heart health. “It reduces the risk of breast cancer, improves your immune function, eases joint pain in arthritis, maintains mental health by releasing feel good hormones or endorphins which relaxes mind and helps to improve one’s sleep pattern. Other cardio exercises, such as running and cycling, should be recommended by your physiotherapist who understands the risks involved,” says Dr Raj of Aster CMI Hospital.

Never too late

If you haven’t started walking as an exercise yet, there’s good news. According to Dr Sanjay Kumar, director and HOD, cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, there’s no particular age for starting these activities, but sooner the better. “However, one should consult their doctor if they have chronic health issues before starting these activities. Also, there can be injury to joints like knees if you are doing these activities on a hard surface,” he adds.

Agrees Dr Dutta of Paras Health. “It is important to consider individual health status and any existing medical conditions before starting a new exercise programme. For individuals with existing health conditions such as hypertension, heart ailments, back pain, or bone problems, it is important to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program. In some cases, modifications to the type or intensity of exercise may be necessary to ensure safety and prevent exacerbation of existing health conditions,” he explains.

For example, individuals with hypertension may need to monitor their blood pressure closely during exercise and may need to avoid high-intensity activities that could cause a sudden increase in blood pressure. Individuals with heart ailments may need to start with low-intensity exercise and gradually increase intensity over time, under the guidance of a healthcare provider. Individuals with back pain or bone problems may benefit from low-impact activities like walking or swimming, which can help improve cardiovascular health without placing excessive stress on the spine or joints.

When it comes to age, it is never too late to start exercising. “However, older adults may need to take additional precautions to ensure safety and prevent injury. For example, older adults may need to start with low-intensity activities and gradually increase intensity over time and may need to include balance and flexibility exercises to reduce the risk of falls,” adds Dr Dutta.

Keeping pace

For many, 10,000 steps a day may still be the ‘ultimate target’ for lowered risk of disease and death, but how fast you walk could be just as important, says a new study. Published recently in the journals, JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, the study monitored 78,500 adults with wearable trackers—making it one of the largest studies to objectively track step count over health outcomes.

The researchers from the University of Sydney, Australia, and University of Southern Denmark found there was a lowered risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death associated with achieving 10,000 steps a day. However, a faster stepping pace like a power walk showed benefits above and beyond the number of steps achieved.

More than completing 10,000 steps per day, it is important to have a proper exercise routine, says Dr Kedar Kulkarni, consultant cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune. “One can cover 3 km in 30 minutes, as a starting dose. If the person can get more, it’s better,” he explains.

As long as you break into a sweat and are moderately breathless, any form of exercise is good, says Dr Kulkarni. “You can rotate your schedules like brisk walking on one day, jogging on the other, and surya namaskar on the third. Your heart works more efficiently. Emotionally, it uplifts your mood and give you a more positive attitude. It will also make you hate cigarettes,” he adds.

Risk factors involved in walking

Overuse injuries

Repeatedly doing the same activity can put stress on joints, muscles and bones, leading to injuries like shin splints, plantar fasciitis, etc

Falls and tripping

Uneven terrain, poor lighting or other hazards can increase the risk of falls and injuries, particularly in older adults

Illnesses related to heat

Exercising in hot and humid conditions can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke

Precautions to take

Gradually increasing intensity and duration of exercise

Starting slowly and gradually building up to higher levels of activity can help reduce the risk of overuse injuries

Wearing appropriate footwear

Shoes with good arch support and cushioning can help reduce the risk of foot and ankle injuries

Staying hydrated

Drinking plenty of water before, during and after exercise can help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses

Listening to your body

Paying attention to any pain or discomfort during exercise and adjusting activity levels accordingly can help prevent injury and promote overall health

Paying attention to surroundings

Being aware of hazards like uneven terrain, poor lighting or other obstacles can help reduce the risk of falls and injuries

(Courtesy: Dr RR Dutta, HOD, internal medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram)