DLF’s Rajiv Singh to M3M’s Basant Bansal: Meet the Indian real estate billionaires & know about their luxurious lifestyle

Currently, India has 169 billionaires. By 2026, the number is anticipated to double and real estate is one of the industries that contributes the most and has the biggest influence on this list. After badly being hit by the pandemic, the real estate sector is slowly and steadily rebounding. Let’s meet some of the wealthiest real estate developers in India and know about their sources of income, net worth, and lifestyle.

Rajiv Singh

Worth: $ 6.8 billion

The CEO of DLF and the wealthiest real estate tycoon in India, Rajiv Singh has a net worth of $ 6.8 billion. He has also ventured into several other industries like retail, insurance, and hospitality. That’s not all, Rajiv Singh has also acquired the Indian Premier League (IPL) sponsorship rights. KP Singh, the chairman of DLF has received the Padma Bhushan.

Chandru Raheja and family

Worth: $5.2 billion

Mindspace Business Parks REIT owners – Chandru Raheja and family rank at 26 in India and 583 globally. With an estimated net worth of $5.2 billion, Chandru Raheja is involved in developing IT parks, malls, hotels, and running department store chains including Shoppers Stop. With his hard work, the tycoon successfully expanded his family’s modest business into the well-known K Raheja Corporation. He is the youngest of four siblings and went to the University of Mumbai to pursue a bachelor’s degree in law.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family

Worth: $5.1 billion

As per the Hurun List, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family, the owners of Macrotech Developers rank 29 in India and 604 in the world. They have a net worth of $5.1 billion. His family supported him ever since he started the Lodha business. He is the man behind the magnificent 75-story luxury skyscraper in the center of Mumbai.

Jitendra Virwani

Worth: $1.9 billion

Jitendra Virwani of Embassy Property Developments has a net worth of $1.9 billion. One of the top businessmen in South India, Jitendra Virwani is known for building several warehouses and industrial parks all over India. He owns the Hill International Hotel.

Vikas Oberoi

Worth: $3 billion

The property magnate Vikas Oberoi has a net worth of $3 billion. He is the man behind the Oberoi Realty company that he took over from his father – Ranvir Oberoi. The company has business in several real estate segments – housing, corporate, hospitality, and retail. For the unversed, the tycoon is married to former Bollywood actor Gayatri Joshi, who now curates the interiors of Oberoi projects.

Niranjan Hiranandani

Worth: $4.5 billion

Niranjan Hiranandani, an Indian billionaire, is the co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group. With a net worth of $4.5 billion as of 2023, he has expanded his company’s presence in the hospitality, commercial, educational, and residential sectors. Having founded the Hiranandani group in the late 1970s along with his brother Surendra Hiranandani, the group has two successful projects – The Hiranandani Gardens in Mumbai’s Powai and the Hiranandani Meadows and Estate in Thane.

Basant Bansal and family

Worth: $1.7 billion

As per the Hurun list, Basant Bansal and family, the owners of M3M ranked 127 in India and 1,975 globally. They were valued at $1.7 billion. M3M dominates Gurgaon and comes in second in Delhi.