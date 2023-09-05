Diya Kumari to Rajyashree Kumari: 7 Princesses in India who are carrying forward the legacy of their royal families; know the net worth of these families

India’s rich history is adorned with tales of princes and princesses who have captivated the nation’s imagination for generations. Though the royal status of many Indian families may have faded, their descendants continue to command respect and admiration. Here, we present the top seven Indian princesses who have made significant contributions to society and carried forward their royal legacy.

1. Princess Diya Kumari from the royal house of Jaipur

Topping our list is Princess Diya Kumari, born into the illustrious royal family of Jaipur. The daughter of Late Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh and Maharani Padmini Devi, she is a multi-faceted personality known for her strong support of various causes. Inspired by her legendary grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Princess Diya Kumari has upheld her family’s legacy of philanthropy and societal betterment.

Her family’s net worth is estimated to be $2.8 billion

2. Princess Priyadarshini Raje Scindia from the Gaekwad royal family of Baroda

Princess Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, hailing from the Gaekwad royal family of Baroda, is not just the better half of Jyotiraditya Scindia but also a royal in her own right. She has garnered attention for her grace and impeccable sense of style, earning a place on Verve magazine’s Best Dressed list in 2008. Her elegant presence adds to the royal charm of the Scindia family.

Her family’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 20,000 crores

3. Rajyashree Kumari from the royal family of Bikaner

Rajyashree Kumari, born in 1953, is a former competition shooter from India who was honored with the Arjuna Award in shooting at the tender age of 16. She hails from the royal family of Bikaner, as the daughter of Dr. Karni Singh, the Maharaja of Bikaner. Rajyashree is a dedicated philanthropist and the chairperson of The Maharaja Ganga Singhji Trust. She also owns the magnificent Lalgarh Palace and runs several charitable trusts in Bikaner. Her commitment to social causes and her contributions to the world of sports make her a true modern-day princess.

4. Shivranjani Rajye from the royal family of Jodhpur

Shivranjani Rajye belongs to the royal family of Jodhpur State and is the daughter of former Maharajah Gaj Singh. A successful businesswoman, Shivranjani owns the Jodhpur Girls Polo team and plays a pivotal role in managing the Umaid Bhavan Palace and Mehrangarh Fort. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to preserving Jodhpur’s heritage are commendable, making her a shining example of a contemporary princess.

Net worth of her family is 224 crore rupees.

5. Princess Padmaja Kumari Mewar of the House of Mewar

Princess Padmaja Kumari Mewar is the daughter of the House of Mewar, the world’s longest-serving dynasty. With a degree in international relations from Tulane University, New Orleans, she is actively involved in the business development of H.R.H. Group of Hotels. Padmaja is a philanthropist and founded Friends of Mewar, a foundation dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, providing healthcare, and promoting women’s empowerment and education. Her commitment to these noble causes reflects her regal heritage.

6. Princess Gayatri Kumari from the Royal House of Askot

Princess Gayatri Kumari, from the Royal House of Askot, gained prominence through her marriage to Shivraj Singh, the royal heir to the throne of Jodhpur. Despite the media frenzy surrounding her wedding, Princess Gayatri Kumari leads a private life away from the spotlight, maintaining her royal dignity and poise.

7. Princess Mrigesha Kumari Rajkot

Princess Mrigesha Kumari Rajkot is known for her simplicity and down-to-earth nature, even traveling to college on local trains. With a business management degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, she exemplifies a modern princess while maintaining her royal lineage. She recently married Kunwar Dhananjai Singh of Khimsar.

These seven princesses are living embodiments of grace, responsibility, and dedication to their heritage and society. While their royal titles may have evolved, their commitment to making a positive impact remains unwavering, cementing their places in the hearts of the Indian people.