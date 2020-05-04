DIY tips and tricks to service your home electronics during the lockdown

With these tips at hand, you will be able to ensure that these crucial gadgets last long until normalcy is restored.

The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown is immense and multidimensional. One such example is the significant increase in the number of household chores that we are doing on a daily basis in the absence of external service providers. For families or couples who are now working from home, electronic gadgets are a big saving grace in these challenging times. Not only are they a more efficient way of working, but their level of precision and outcome is also difficult to replace manually without losing health and peace of mind.

Therefore, we must take good care of this reliable automation to enable us to work from home with few things to worry about. To that end, here are some tips for couples who are taking care of chores like laundry and AC servicing to maintain their equipment while staying safe.

Servicing your washing machine

Your washing machine is a key member of the automation team at home and keeping it working should be the absolute priority. Here are a few ways in which you can service your machine while the technician is away.

Prevent rust and damage

Remember to wipe the machine drum and door so that the machine doesn’t get any fungal residue or rust in its metal parts. This will ensure that the clothes come out clean and smelling good. It will also ensure that the machine remains in working condition with no door jams or rust.

Let it dry after every use

Leave the door open when the machine is not in use to allow any water to dry and keep the machine odor, fungus, and rust-free.

Clean the filter bag

Check the filter bag and remove any particulate matter that may be stuck on it. This goes a long way in keeping the machine healthy.

Regular descaling

Descale the machine regularly if you have a supply of hard water in your house. Most machines have their proprietary descaling powder that can be used in place of washing powder for one full run to remove the calcification from machine parts.

Check the water supply

Check the inlet pipe to control the water pressure. Very high water pressure is a sure shot way to damage your machine.

Servicing air-conditioners at home

As the summer approaches, air conditioners will be indispensable. Since we cannot get our ACs professionally serviced this time around, it is better to check on them and get them ready for the season. Here’s how to do so:

Take off the covers

Firstly take off your AC covers before you switch it on, especially if you have protected the outdoor unit with one during the winter season.

Check the parts

Check various parts such as fuses, breakers, and the thermostat regularly. Ensure that all the connections are in place, and do not forget to clean the outer heat side of your AC, too, for optimum performance

Clean it thoroughly

Use a vacuum cleaner to suck out the dust and webs accumulated due to lack of use. Next, clean the filters to enhance the AC’s performance. Simply take off the front cover of the AC and remove the filters. Now wash them gently under running tap water using an old toothbrush. Do not apply too much pressure as that may damage the sieve net. Finally, wipe off the dust from the condenser grill carefully before closing the door back.

With these tips at hand, you will be able to ensure that these crucial gadgets last long until normalcy is restored. It is important to remember not to overdo or touch anything that your mind warns you against because you do not want to damage any other parts of your electronics. Stay home, stay comfortable, and stay safe!

by, Nitin Malhotra, CEO, and Co-Founder, 247around (a digital post-purchase home appliance service platform)