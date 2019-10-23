Diwali Shopping: Buying mattress this festive season? Avoid these 5 mistakes

Diwali 2019: When a mattress is selected after considering all requirements, the result is not only good quality sleep but also good health and overall well being.

By Sandeep Prasad

An average person spends 1/3rd of their time sleeping on a mattress. This makes the decision of selecting a mattress more crucial than most people realise. When a mattress is selected after considering all requirements, the result is not only good quality sleep but also good health and overall well being. Sleeping on a good mattress leads to improved cardiovascular function, posture, and mental clarity. In an age where good health is elusive; sleeping on a good mattress can be a panacea to numerous health woes.

Unfortunately, many people make mistakes when buying a mattress. When they don’t follow a few simple rules when shopping for a mattress they suffer common ailments. Additionally, many mattress manufacturers of mattresses either don’t know or choose not to acknowledge that their products are shoddy and unsuited to be regularly slept on. Many are also ignorant of the fact that sleeping on good quality mattresses produces numerous health benefits while sleeping on shoddy ones causes ailments. A well-designed mattress is one on which sleeping is a pleasure. This is why it’s important to avoid the following 5 mistakes when choosing a mattress.

Not Considering the Opinions of Experts

Unless someone is part of the sleep solutions industry they are unlikely to have firsthand knowledge of what constitutes a good quality mattress. They are also unlikely to accurately judge what kind of mattress is best suited to them. This is why when shopping for a mattress it’s vital to hear what experts have to say. Experts have a solid grasp on the kind of mattress that suits individual preferences and needs. This is why their advice is golden.

Of course, not all who profess to be experts are so in reality; many dealers employ supposed experts who claim they can judge what kind of mattress is right for anyone. In reality, such experts have little or no expertise. This is why advice when sought, must be from experts employed with manufacturers of quality branded mattresses. Such experts have deep insights into what kind of mattress is right for someone. It’s also important to not become fixated on buying a mattress at or below a certain price point. Choosing a great mattress that is guaranteed to produce optimum sleep may require paying slightly more than expected.

Making a Hasty Purchase

Learning that sleeping on a high-quality mattress can lead to better sleep and improvement in overall health may prompt some to buy the first good mattress they come across. However, even when the right mattress seemingly has been discovered, it’s prudent not to be hasty and immediately buy it. Instead, it’s a good idea to wait a few days to weigh the pros and cons of every high-quality mattress being considered. It may be a good idea to make a list of the pros and cons of different mattresses before buying the right one. As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea not to buy a mattress on the same day shopping for one begins.

Not Learning About Sellers

Millions in Indian cities and towns sleep on mattresses. Demand for mattresses is high yet the market is largely unstructured and still dominated by unbranded players. To ensure they buy a mattress that is of sound quality, buyers must not only consider reputed brands but also should learn about the brands as well. Doing some research about a brand of mattresses is important because it reveals the experiences of others who’ve used its products and gives insights about certifications its products have garnered. Mattresses that have been granted certifications deserve greater attention.

Compromising a Firm Mattress for a Comfy One

When thinking of mattresses most people envision one that is comfy and soft, however, firmness is an equally if not more important quality of a good mattress. This is because while a comfy mattress may be comfortable to sleep on, it will distort posture and leave people with aches and pains upon waking up. Firmness in a mattress is essential and for many, a firm mattress is superior to a comfy one.

Not Caring for a Mattress

Caring for a mattress is important and inexpensive. A well-cared-for mattress provides good quality sleep and lasts longer than one not cared for. This is why it’s a good idea to buy additional products like mattress protectors when buying a new mattress. A mattress protector prevents liquid spills from seeping into the mattress. Hence sweat produced during sleep is unlikely to damage a mattress when it is protected by a protector.

A good quality mattress can help people keep pace with hectic and modern lifestyles. When people spend most of their day working hard and shuffling from place to place, sleeping on a good quality mattress provides great quality sleep essential to feel refreshed on waking up. While not a panacea for all modern health woes, sleeping on a good mattress can make life easier and allow people to enjoy good health.

(The author is CEO and Founder, Wink & Nod. Views expressed are personal.)