Diwali gifting guide 2022: Surprise your loved ones with these special gifts

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals in India. It represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. From wearing new clothes and lighting diyas to organizing card parties and exchanging gifts, people celebrate Diwali with their families and friends. The main purpose of gifting is to enhance the sense of community, love, and affection. Here are some amazing gifting ideas to surprise your loved ones this Diwali.

Air-purifier

With rising AQI, clean and purified air is more important now than ever. Gift your loved ones the Dyson air purifier for a clean and healthy home this festive season.

Available on: Dyson.in for Rs 41,900

Polo Bear Jumper

Lending some cute and stylish vibes with the iconic polo bear print is this navy sweatshirt by Polo Ralph Lauren, a brand that has always been synonymous with high-quality American apparel.

Price: Rs 43,760

Vintage style sunglasses

This metal style features a classic top bar for a vintage feel, finished with long acetate end tips.

Price: Rs 9,950

Air wrap by Dyson

Everyone is already swamped with Diwali parties and dinner invites. The entire month of festivities means deciding on multiple festive looks. While we may have our attires decided but what about hairstyles? While putting together an outfit, do remember it will make the maximum impact when teamed with the right accessories and superb festive hairstyles. To solve that Dyson comes handy.

Skincare

This hamper from L’Occinate is a perfect gift for your family and loved ones.

Price: Rs 42,300

Bag

A must-have accessory for every fitness and adventure-loving man is this dark brown front-striped hold-all bag by Ted Baker. Designed with plenty of space, this bag is apt to hold everything you need for gym sessions or impromptu weekend trips.

Price: Rs 15,000

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky matured for 18 years in both American & European sherry-seasoned oak casks. It has a rich amber honey tone and imparts notes of dried fruits, ginger, and toffee. A warm oak spice finish is balanced by the citrus flavours of sweet orange.

Price: 55,000

Vogue Eyewear

From corduroy to denim, blazers to bombers, this bold profile shape presents a new generation of Vogue Eyewear for men. Lightening up the strong squared shape with trend-aligned beveled angles and new gradient acetates including chic fade-down striated and transparent natural tones with matching dark lenses the distinctive yet easy-to-wear frame celebrates the natural style of design that never gets old, signature metal V rivets and laser detailing on temple tips highlight its charismatic appeal.

Price: Rs 8800

Hennessy

The emblematic icon of the House of Hennessy, created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870, Hennessy X.O is the Original. It has remained unchanged since its creation, yet it never ceases to surprise the connoisseur, to whom it reveals more of its multiple facets every time it is tasted.

Price: Rs 37,384

Aroma Essentials

Let the scent take over the five senses. Gift this scented gift hamper that can make your loved ones’ day better. This hamper contains — Oblong Tray, Candle Snuffer, Candle Lighter, and Scented Candles.

Price: Rs 8,650

Fragrance

The essence of charm — Jo Malone London- Peony and Blush Suede Cologne — with the exquisite fragility of peonies, makes it the perfect fragrance for the festive season.

Price: Rs 9600

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Colour- Burnt Cherry

The first-of-its-kind formula for Bobbi Brown, this luxurious matte lipstick features oil-infused powders and pure matte powder pigments that deliver full coverage, and a comfortable, lightweight feel. The perfect red to complement all your Diwali outfits this season.

Price: Rs 3850

LoveChild by Masaba

This velvet-smooth liquid lipstick gives you an intense colour payoff in one easy glide. Made with skin-loving ingredients like Macadamia oil that nourishes and moisturizes your lips and Squalene that soothes skin and prevents irritation.

Price: Rs 900

GODAWAN Single Malt

Godawan’s evocative beauty is found in Rajasthan, a desert terroir it comes. Proudly defined as the ‘Spirit Of The Desert’, it pushes the frontiers of modern Indian luxury globally while adhering to Rajasthan’s culture and heritage. Additionally, each bottle of Godawan single malt produced by Diageo India contributes to the Great Indian Bustard, the brand’s namesake, and the state bird of Rajasthan, which is a near-extinct species with only a few hundred surviving.

Price: Rs 3,200

Jack Daniel

Jack Daniel’s has packed all the quintessential Indian festive elements in a special box, that is replete with motifs, symbols, and design elements – all themed around festivities and visual treats like diyas, fireworks, playing cards, and many more that we see around us in India during these special months.

Price: Rs 2,100 onwards