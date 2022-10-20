Diwali Fashion: Casual yet stylish outfit ideas for this Diwali 2022

As the festival is around the corner, every woman is busy trying to find the perfect and trendiest outfit for the occasion. Put your best foot forward by wearing one of these casual yet stylish outfit selections for the rituals and celebrations to complete your dress style. Every woman wants to appear her best on these occasions by selecting the most fashionable Diwali outfit and going to family gatherings or Diwali parties. Although there are many options for ethnic wear accessible in both physical and online markets, finding the ideal festival outfit for women can be a difficult chore at present. Furthermore, as Diwali is a festival of lights, you must make use of every chance to appear stunning and impress those around you by putting your best fashion foot forward and purchasing some stylish clothes for the occasion. Finally, here are some Diwali outfit ideas to light up your style and make shopping for festive clothing a joy.

Elegant Long Kurti & Plazo Dress

For a very long time, slits have been creatively used by modern fashion designers to give ethnic clothing an extra edge. Designing a long, straight Kurti with a front slit to give it a fashionable touch is no different. One of the most well-liked Diwali outfits is a front-cut long Kurti worn with a contrasting or matching plazo by women who love to make a loud fashion statement. Additionally, suppose you’re going to a family celebration. In that case, you may easily choose a front-slit Kurti combined with a flared skirt, or you can wear a long, straight Kurti with matching slacks and high heels to a Diwali party with your friends. Rangita’s large selection of Kurti will help you create a fashionable statement. Buy it on Snapdeal.



Embellished blouse and a simple plain saree

A plain statement saree paired with an embroidered blouse is always a winning combination for a stylish Diwali outfit. Over the past few years, a Plain statement saree with an elaborately embellished blouse has dominated fashion. Moreover, nearly every woman, including social media influencers and Bollywood stars, experimented with this clothing design to rock the ethnic wear style. However, if you like the idea of wearing simple Diwali attire that is exquisite and fashionable, you can always go for a designer saree with an embellished blouse. You can wear a designer statement chiffon saree with a floral full-sleeve printed blouse to achieve a more elegant and gorgeous appearance with this Diwali special attire for women. Buy it on Snapdeal.

Traditional Sharara Dress

A vintage sharara outfit is a perfect choice when exploring designer clothing ideas for Diwali. Women adore wearing a sharara salwar suit in retro design for any festive occasion because it is one of the most fashionable and elegant ethnic outfits right now. Diwali is all about glitz and sparkle so a sharara dress might be your go-to outfit choice. Additionally, to achieve your finest appearance, you should aim to balance your overall appearance with minimal standout jewelry and light makeup. You can also try a salwar kameez in the sharara style, which has a flared bottom, a short Kurti, and a sheer embroidered dupatta. Buy it on Snapdeal.

Anarkali Suits

Since ancient times, the traditional Anarkali suit has been the epitome of Indian fashion, and in recent decades, it has made a comeback. Anarkali suits retain a perfect mix between grace and flair, making them the ideal dress for Diwali. A frock-style Anarkali suit with beautiful details and a royal appearance might be your go-to outfit during the Diwali festival. You can accessorize your Anarkali dress with bold jewelry and high-heeled for a more elegant appearance. Buy it on Snapdeal.