Diwali during coronavirus: How organisers, artisans and buyer are prepping up for the festival of lights

Diwali is just around the corner! The festival of lights is just a fortnight away but this year is not the same. Even when the fear of coronavirus lurks, the pandemic hit nation is in no mood keep social distance with festive cheers. Lockdown hit business on the other hand are charged up to compensate with some rush hours to boost sales. Local artisans and craftsperson whose occupation was badly hit by the lockdown are looking forward to reviving their livelihood with festive sales.

Diwali is also the time for stocking up on handicrafts, home appliances, candles, furniture giving these local artisans their day of big income. Enthusiastic shoppers look forward to fairs, rides, food outlets springing up as they shop for the festival. But this year has been a dampener for all celebrations and Diwali will be no different. Latest reports by PTI suggest that organisers to cancel the melas like the Sunder Nagar Mela, Blinds School Mela that had long been part of Diwali celebrations in suburbs. These fairs that sold a wide range of home décor and traditional crafts as gift items will suffer a hit in the annual income up to 40 to 50 per cent, the reports further said.

Bringing some light to these murkier times, the Delhi Tourism Diwali Mela and the Dastkar “Festival of Lights” will be held at Delhi Haat Pitampura and Kisan Haat respectively following all government-mandated safety measures. The rent of stalls has also been brought down by 50% to support the community of the artisans.

Even while Center is diligently campaigning to mask up the nation by setting up check posts at every entry and exit of the city until the vaccine for Covid-19 arrives, the enthusiastic crowds were seen queuing up at shops to lay hands on the choicest items in the busiest markets in the national capital.

Delhi, meanwhile, added the highest number of Covid-19 cases last weekend. In the past week, there were more than 5000 cases every day. This sudden spike in numbers is calling for top-level discussion for recalibration of surveillance measures and testing and treating strategies.