Diwali 2022: Time to ditch Chinese products and go vocal for local

By Abhishek Gupta

Every year, during the five-month festive season, starting from RakshaBandhan to New Year, Indian traders and exporters import goods of general necessity worth about Rs 80 thousand crores from China. But, the call to boycott Chinese goods is going to be a big blow to Chinese business this year as well, because last year, on Diwali, China suffered a loss of about 50 thousand crores. This year too, China is going to suffer due to the promotion of the use of locally made products. To meet the demand, traders across the country have started making adequate arrangements for Indian goods in their establishments.

The festive season of the last two years was sluggish due to the COVID pandemic. However, CAIT, the largest organisation of traders in the country, has claimed that this time around Rs 2.5 lakh crore business is estimated in festive purchases and other services. The more important thing is that this time customers are preferring Made in India products more than China. The effect of the #Vocal4local campaign of the Central Government is beginning to be seen, people are curious about the goods made in India.

Giving further impetus to the campaign #Vocal4local started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shopping should be done only by local shopkeepers. This will increase the consumption of products made in India and strengthen our economy. Also, traders should understand that they should avoid selling Chinese goods to make a few extra pennies. Rather, they should educate consumers to not fall for Chinese products.

Giving further impetus to the campaign #Vocal4local started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shopping should be done only from local shopkeepers.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @NamoApp — Abhishek Gupta (@Gupta_Bihar) October 22, 2022

Together we can make this Diwali a cause of double happiness by hitting two targets with one arrow. If we all together boycott Chinese goods in the festive season and buy only Made-in-India goods, then it will cause a huge loss to China and Indian traders will get benefits, which will strengthen India’s economy.

Traders who are selling Made-in-China goods should be taught a lesson by us and you together. If we do not buy goods from all such traders, then after a time period, they themselves will start selling made-in-India goods instead of China goods.

Abhishek Gupta is a columnist. Views expressed are personal.