Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs: Decor your home with these simple and unique rangoli desings on this festive week

Diwali Easy Rangoli Designs 2022: The festivity is in the air. The preparations for the celebration of five day festivities of Diwali have begun. This year, the five day festivities of diwali will start on October 22 with Dhanteras and culminate with Bhai Dooj on 26 October. Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals of the year which is celebrated with a lot of pomp and pageantry.

Decorating home is one of the participating rituals on diwali. On the occasion of Diwali, People used to decorate their offices and homes with different ideas. Rangoli is one of the best ideas to decorate your home and office beautifully. People create rangoli designs primarily during the Diwali festival with different colours and flower petals.

It is believed that a Hindu household without a clean entrance and rangoli is an abode of bad luck. If you are looking for easy and unique rangoli designs this Diwali. We have come up with a list of some simple and unique rangoli designs that will give a magnificent look at your entrance to your office and home. Let’s have a look.

Decor your rangoli with diyas and flower petals

This type of Rangoli design is easy to make. It can be easily made in less time or more or less space. To make this Rangoli design, you will need diyas and marigold flowers. You can use different flowers for different colors. First draw the design of Rangoli on the ground. After that, colour your Rangoli with the help of roses, marigolds or other available flowers you have. Then decorate the Rangoli with diyas. This Rangoli will attract everyone’s attention.

Rangoli 2022/Pic Credit: IE

Make a colourful Rangoli

Rangoli powder is easily available in the market. If you want, you can also make beautiful Rangoli using rice flour, turmeric and ocher etc. Rangoli is made in this way in many homes. This is the best way to make an affordable Rangoli.

Easy Diwali Rangoli Designs 2022/Pic Credit: IE

Make Rangoli with Chowk

You can also make Rangoli with the help of chowk. Take out any of the easy and beautiful designs from the internet and make that design on ground with the help of chowk. Then you can fill it with colours of your choice.

Easy Diwali Rangoli Designs 2022/Pic Credit: IE

Kolam Rangoli

Kolam Art Rangoli is a traditional rangoli which is mostly drawn and decorated using mostly white rangoli. You can make this rangoli with your creative skills to create simple to complex rangoli designs.

Kolam Rangoli: Pic Credit/IE

Peacock Rangoli

You can create peacock rangoli on the floor and decorate with your choice of colours and diyas. Mainly, this type of rangoli is made at the centre to attract the attention of the guests.

Peacock Rangoli Designs: Pic Credit/IE

Rangoli Sticker

You can purchase a rangoli sticker directly from the market and paste it at the entrance if you don’t have time to make a rangoli. It will not only save your time but also add a beautiful look to your entrance.