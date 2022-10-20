Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner and the celebrations are in full swing. Everyone is looking forward to the arrival of this festival. The age-old ritual of exchanging gifts with one another has been started which signifies fellowship and love, making the festival a perfect opportunity to showcase your gratitude to your family and friends.

So, If you are confused, ‘what to gift’? This million dollar question exhausts the google research every year as there are minimal innovative ideas for gifting. However, shopping online has simplified the selection of gifts for all of us. With billions of ideas, diverse varieties, quick delivery, and convenience, we have come up with a suggested list you can go for which is not only budget friendly but also loved by your friends and family. Just have a look.

Home Diffusers – Dome Glass & Rubber Wood Aroma Humidifier

Gifting Dome Glass & Rubber Wood Aroma Humidifier is one of the best options. If the individual is fond of adorning the Ambience with Diyas and Candles. Then, you can consider getting home diffusers. It will create one’s mood light for an ideal meditative, peaceful environment. You can purchase it from the website of pepperfry.com. It will cost you around Rs. 4, 499. The website is offering 10% off this festive season. Its actual cost is Rs. 4, 499.

Urban Classic Briefcase

If you wish to give something useful, then you can choose the Urban Classic Briefcase which is a multipurpose laptop bag that can store a laptop along with other stuff like notebook, adaptors, cable, stationery, tech accessories, and much more. It comes in different colours including brown and tan, black, blue, and green. You can purchase it online from the website of dailyobjects.com at the cost of Rs. 4999.

Shoes – Skechers Arch Big Fit Country

For those who are always on their feet, footwear that feels good and looks good is a priority. The outdoor collection range is a trendy line offering streetwear sneakers for the fashion and adventurous youth. With vivid colours, a preppy charm and its fitness function these are a great pair of sneakers to gift. Gifting shoes will be a great option.

Purchasing Skechers Arch Big Fit Country will be a good option for a gift. Skechers is offering this pair of shoes at reasonable prices. You can buy this from the website of Skechers at Rs. 8,499.

On the other hand, if your pocket allows you to spend more money, then you can purchase Skechers Max Protect which will cost you around Rs. 9, 900/-. You can check the official website of skechers website for more options.

Morph desk mat with built-in laptop stand

To take the desk organization game to the next level, it is a must-have product. Morph is a desk mat with an in-built laptop stand with two adjustable viewing angles for user comfort. One can easily carry it in your backpack or take it out and establish your workstation anytime, anywhere owing to its compact and portable design. You can buy it at the range of Rs. 1999 from the website of dailyobjects.com.

Lantern – Hector Modern Lantern Look Stylish Hanging Cluster Light

As Diwali is the festival of lights, gifting a stylish lantern will also be a good option. If you are looking for one, buying Hector Modern Lantern Look Stylish Hanging Cluster Light from pepperfry will be one of the best options. It would give your dining and kitchen space a magnificent look. It is made from metal & glass, this 3-light pendant features teardrop shaped shades that hang at different lengths for a waterfall effect and will give direct light into the space. The website of pepperfry is offering it at the cost of Rs. 10, 003 in the sale of Diwali Dhamaka.

Ring & Necklace – Caratlane

Jwellery is one of the life saving gift options that comes in handy every time a gift idea is to be thought of, especially when you are caught in the buzz of life and have no time to shop to the last minute. The caratlane is offering reasonably priced jewelleries. If you wish to gift a ring and necklace to your loved ones, choose Caatlane’s Diwali Curation which is an epitome of elegance and simplicity.

Mogra – You can for a mogra collection, and choosing Malaya Pearl Ring will be a good option. It will cost you around Rs. 70, 252 as a diwali offer.

Madhuk Pearl Necklace – If you wish to spend more or buy a necklace then you can choose Madhuk Pearl Necklace which will cost around Rs. 1, 10, 100.

Antique Golden Brass Urli

Urli is a shallow vessel that has long been a part of Indian households. While it is no longer used as a cooking utensil in most urban settings, it has recently become a decorative item for floating flower petals and candles. Invest in the rustic beauty of Pepperfry’s Antique Golden Brass Urli this Diwali to add a traditional signature piece to your home. It can be purchased at the price of Rs. 3937 from the website of Pepperfry.com.

Wireless Solutions:

You can give a wireless charger as a Diwali Gift. Wireless charging solutions in our fast paced lives are the ideal gift that will make your loved ones life hassle. You can go for dailyobjects premium wireless charger range. The series of chargers includes SURGE™ 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, DailyObjects SURGE™ 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, and DailyObjects SURGE™ Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand. These products are compatible with Qi-certified smartphones and devices. These wireless chargers are available between the price of Rs. 999 – Rs. 4999.

Diwali Gifting Bundles:

Diwali will be incomplete without specially curated hampers. DailyObjects has crafted a range of hampers that capture the essence of everyone’s selective choice. These gift packages are personalized and have been curated thematically to ensure gifting remains functional and productive. The Diwali gifting bundle include scented pillar candles and edibles such as gourmet cookies and sumptuous brownies. It also has differentiated products such as tech kits, mount adjustable phone stands, laptop stands, cirque pen and phone stands, turf desk mats, fleet messenger bags, wireless charging solutions, etc., for those who prefer adding a splash of functional fashion to their routine lives. These are available at the website between the range of Rs. 1499 to 5499.

Platform Collection

For people who love to organize their workspace and desk, it is the right choice. Ergonomic designs with enhanced aesthetics and functionality best describe this range. You can either choose Mesa Monitor Stand, Arete Laptop Stand, Cirque Phone and Pen stand, Mount Adjustable Phone Stand, or Striate Tray. Dailyobjects.com is offering these items at very reasonable rates. You can buy these items in the range of Rs. 1499 – 4999.

We hope our list of Diwali Gifts will be helpful to you and make your benevolent feel loved and pampered.