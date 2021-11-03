Happy Deepavali, Choti Diwali 2021 Wishes and Messages for friends and loved ones

As the day marks the celebration of Lord Krishna/Lord Vishnu, greetings and messages also evoke their spirit. (Pixabay via IE)

Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes and Messages: Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. The day is celebrated after Dhanteras but before Badi Diwali, which will be celebrated on Thursday. The day is synonymous with several deities, but the main story revolves around Narakasur, the demon king, who legend says had 16,000 girls. He also snatched the earrings of several goddesses. According to belief, he also inflicted defeat on Lord Krishna. However, a day before Naraka Chaturdashi, Krishna defeated the demon king and freed the girls.

Another form of the legend associated with the revolves around Bali, an influential king. The gods were mortally afraid of him and feared that he might conquer the three lokas and inflict his unjust rule on them.

Lord Vishnu, in an to combat this fear, visited Bali in the avatar of Vamana and asked him to provide a three-foot space in his kingdom for him. A vain Bali called Vamana a beggar and agreed to give anything he had begged for.

Lord Vishnu covered the three lokas in two footsteps before asking the king where he should place his third foot.

When Bali told him to place it on his head, Lord Vishnu conquered him. Thus, Choti Diwali celebrates the victory of goodness over greed.

As the day marks the celebration of Lord Krishna/Lord Vishnu, greetings and messages also evoke their spirit.

Check some of the messages for friends and family members on this auspicious day below:

* May Lord Krishna always bless you and your loved ones. Happy Choti Diwali!

* May the light of this day brighten your life. Happy Choti Diwali!

* May your dreams see the light of day this Diwali! Happy Choti Diwali!

* Spread love and joy on the festival of lights! Happy Choti Diwali!

* Wishing you happy moments that last a lifetime. Happy Choti Diwali!

* May the Almighty bless you with the courage to overcome your problems as Lord Krishna won over Narakasura.

* May this Choti Diwali bestow opulence and prosperity upon you. Happy Choti Diwali!