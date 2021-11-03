Diwali 2021: How will your horoscope be according to your zodiac?

This year, Diwali is on November 4th, 2021.

By Pankaj Khanna,

Diwali is the world’s most important Hindu celebration. After 14 years of exile, Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman return to Ayodhya on this day. It occurs on the 15th day of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar. This year, Diwali is on November 4th, 2021. Continue reading to find out how your horoscope will be over the festive period.

Aries

Overall, both personally and professionally, things go well. You will be calm and balanced, which will help you tackle any situation. Aside from that, you may have a few near calls with someone who appears stiff, arrogant, or out of touch with duty and accountability. Let it go and manage it as normal.

Taurus

Personal life will be smooth during this joyful week. To avoid misunderstandings, be very precise in expressing your feelings to people. You will have a busy week but yet make time for your family. Prioritizing is the secret to a stress-free holiday week.

Gemini

You will be happy and hopeful throughout this festive occasion. You will be bursting with energy and eager to work on any new project. You’ll be in great shape. Your social life will keep you busy. A buddy can help you a lot. You’ll be in a playful romantic mood.

Cancer

During this festive week, make some positive changes. You will be able to deal with any situation thrown at you. You can get unexpected and lucrative job offers. Your financial management will improve.

Leo

You’ll have a keen awareness of the needs of others around you, and you’ll be sensitive to them. It’s not the right moment to make big changes in your profession. You may be worried about the future. Having a positive outlook on life will help you get your life back on track. You’ll benefit from the insight of elders or close pals.

Virgo

During this time of celebration, be focused on your task and engrossed. The deadlines won’t be a problem for you, and your boss will be pleased with your work. However, this will have a minor impact on family life. Because of your busy schedule, you won’t have time for your loved ones or your relationship. You must learn to maintain a sense of equilibrium in your life. This week will be fruitful in terms of your career.

Libra

You’ll be busy socialising. You’ll be spending a lot this holiday. Keep your spending habits in check. Talking to a friend helps. You will have time for your family and lover. Singles may meet someone wonderful and be pulled to them.

Scorpio

You’ll have a great week. You have new jobs or initiatives. Old investments will pay out big. You’ll probably buy some valuables. You’ll be innovative at work and at home.

Sagittarius

During this festive event, you will feel self-assured. This will benefit your personal liaisons in the long run. This is not the time to take a professional risk. Give yourself some quality moment before making any decision.

Capricorn

You will have an incredibly joyous week. Anything you try will work. Your ideas and thoughts will be supported. You will have gains in your business ventures. Your family will be your biggest supporters and help you conquer every obstacle. Domestic gratification and affectionate ventures will be successful.

Aquarius

You will be relaxed this holiday. Your friends and family will be happy. You will indulge in pursuits that bring you joy. Manage all your accountabilities using your leadership and organisational mastery. Your supervisor will be deeply impressed. Your colleagues and supervisors will listen and support you.

Pisces

Your endurance will be admired. Home will be serene and comfortable. You will be able to meet deadlines and complete assignments and projects quickly. During Diwali week, you will be flooded with income opportunities and gains.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)