Diwali 2020: Check date, puja time, muhurat, wishes, greetings, quotes for Facebook, WhatsApp

Diwali 2020 date, Puja timing & muhurat, wishes, greetings, Facebook status, Whatsapp messages: Diwali or Deepavali is the “festival of lights” which is celebrated across India and several countries around the world. From the remote villages, streets of metro cities and villages across India to the White House in Washington, Empire State Building in New York in the US, Diwali is celebrated with lights and fervour. Diwali festival symbolizes peace and joy and also marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

According to Hindu traditions, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after spending 14 years in exile and defeating King of Lanka, Ravana. People of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting lamps and diyas. The tradition is followed even today.

Diwali date 2020, Puja time

This year Diwali is set to be celebrated on November 13. Diwali 2020 Pradosh Kaal Muhurat will commence from 5.28 pm and end at 7.24 pm. Diwali 2020 Subh Muhurat will start from 5.28 pm and ends at 08.07 pm.

During Diwali, people decorate their houses, send gifts to family members, relatives, friends, colleagues. People also provide food items, money to needy ones. Nowadays, it has become quite common that people send Diwali wishes through WhatsApp, Facebook, SMSs. Financial Express Online wishes you a happy and prosperous Diwali. Stay safe. Stay blessed.

Here are a few Diwali 2020 quotes, wishes and greetings:

“May the beauty of Deepavali season fill your home with Happiness, And may the coming year Provide you with all That bring you joy!” Happy Diwali 2020

“With gleam of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants, May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life. Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali 2020!!”

“Light a lamp of love! Blast a chain of sorrow! Shoot a rocket of prosperity! Fire a flowerpot of happiness! Wish u and your family SPARKLING DIWALI 2020”

“Deepawali Ka Ye Paawan Tyohar, Jeevan Mein Laye Khushiya Apar, Laxmi Ji Viraje Aapke Dwar, Subhkamnayen Hamari Karen Sweekar!!” Wish You And Your Family A Very Happy Diwali 2020.