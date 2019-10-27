Diwali 2019: Rituals and feasts in South on this day

On the morning of Naraka Chaturdashi (small Diwali), the celebrations start with an oil bath before sunrise after which sweets are eaten and new clothes are worn.

Diwali is celebrated in the Tamil month of aipasi, also known as the thula month, and Naraka Chaturdasi thithi, a day before Amavasya. In south India, Naraka Chaturdashi (also known as Choti Diwali or Kali Chaudas) is important because as per Hindu mythology, on this very day, Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali killed the demon Narakasura. Thalai Deepavali is another special ritual in south India acknowledged on Diwali. On this day, the newlywed bride’s parents welcome their daughter and son-in-law in their house for the latter’s first Diwali after marriage.

In Tamil Nadu, a day before the main day, the oven is cleaned, and smudged with lime. The oven gets religious symbols drawn over it and then it is filled with water for an oil bath. People wash their homes and adorn them with kolam designs, which resemble rangolis in north India. Crackers and new clothes are kept on a plate to be used specifically for Diwali. On the morning of Naraka Chaturdashi (small Diwali), the celebrations start with an oil bath before sunrise after which sweets are eaten and new clothes are worn.

In Karnataka, on the first day, Ashwija Krishna Chaturdashi, people take an oil bath. The Kannadigas believe that after the kill, Krishna took an oil bath to remove blood stains from his body, and so the Kannadigas also take this kind of bath to cleanse themselves of all evil. They too worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali and on Bali Padyami, the fourth day of Diwali, the women paint colourful rangolis in their houses and create forts from cow dungs.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, they worship Lakshmi, visit relatives and give them gifts, wear traditional dresses and burst crackers. In Andhra, Harikatha or the musical narration of the story of Lord Hari is performed in many areas. In Kerala, Deepavali is a subdued affair.