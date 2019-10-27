Diwali 2019: In Odisha, Kauriya Kathi is practised on this day

Odias worship not just Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, but also follow the Bengali-ritual of Kali Puja.

Much like the rest of the country, the residents of Odisha celebrate Diwali with fervour and gusto in their culturally diverse state. They clean their houses beforehand and get decked up in new clothing on the auspicious day of Diwali. However, there are a few differences in the rituals they abide by during the day. One, Odias worship not just Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, but also follow the Bengali-ritual of Kali Puja. Two, the practice of Kauriya Kathi — where residents burn jute sticks to invoke their ancestors — is unique and exclusive to Odisha only.

Kali Puja pandals brimming with festivities come up across Odisha in the week leading to Diwali. In the city of Cuttack, pandals showcase tableaux made with silver.

Last year, as many as 72 puja committees had come up with idols of Goddess Kali in Cuttack, with 24 of them having presented the deity in silver tableux and ornaments.

As for the unique Kauriya Kathi practice, Odisha residents believe that their ancestors live in the wide, open sky as the sun begins to move towards the Tropic of Capricon. So following the puja ceremony held in their homes, the residents go out and burn jute sticks taking the names of their forefathers. Some say this is done to invite the ancestors.