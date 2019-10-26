Happy Diwali 2019: Images, wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp, SMS status

Diwali is part of the five-day festivities that begins with Dhanteras and culminates on Bhai Dooj.

Diwali is part of the five-day festivities that begins with Dhanteras and culminates on Bhai Dooj. Diwali falls on the day of ‘Amavasya’, according to Hindu calendar. On the third of the aforementioned five-day period, people celebrate Diwali and many devotees perform puja to seek blessings from almighty. This year Diwali is celebrated on October 27.

During Diwali, people decorate their houses, send gifts to family members, relatives, friends, colleagues. People also provide food items, money to needy ones.

Nowadays, it has become quite common that people send Diwali wishes through WhatsApp, Facebook, SMSs.

Here are a few Diwali 2019 quotes, wishes and greetings:

“With gleam of Diyas

And the Echo of the Chants

May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!!”

“May the beauty

Of deepavali season

Fill your home with

Happiness,

And may the coming year

Provide you with all

That bring you joy!”

“Light a lamp of love!

Blast a chain of sorrow!

Shoot a rocket of prosperity!

Fire a flowerpot of happiness!

Wish u and your family SPARKLING DIWALI”

“Deepawali Ka Ye Paawan Tyohar,

Jeevan Mein Laye Khushiya Aapar,

Laxmi Ji Viraje Aapke Dwar,

Subhkamnayen Hamari Karen Sweekar!!”

“Wish You And Your Family A Very Happy Diwali”

Financial Express Online wishes you a happy and prosperous Diwali. Stay safe. Stay blessed