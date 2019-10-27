Diwali 2019: How Sindhis celebrate the festival of lights

During this ritual, the phrase “Lakshmi aayi, Danat vaai”is said, which loosely translates into Goddess Lakshmi's arrival signifies the removal of poverty.
The festival of Diwali is known as Diyari among Sindhis. A lot of their festivities bear resemblance to the way Diwali is celebrated in most parts of north India.
The families get together and fancy (read fried) food items are prepared in the household. They have a special thali for Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha’s puja wherein they make Swastik and other symbols of religious importance using vermilion. Silver and gold coins are washed with raw milk and placed in the thali and decorated with rice, vermilion, flowers and the like. This thali is placed before idols of deities during the puja.
After the puja, Sindhis follow the custom of picking one coin from the lot and gently tapping it against their teeth. During this ritual, the phrase “Lakshmi aayi, Danat vaai”is said, which loosely translates into Goddess Lakshmi’s arrival signifies the removal of poverty. It also has an inherent message that wealth cannot be consumed. After having sweets, Sindhis light earthen lamps and keep their houses open throughout the night to welcome the Goddess of wealth.
