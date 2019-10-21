Diwali 2019: Delhi govt appeals to not bust crackers this Diwali, to organise four-day laser show

He said the move is also aimed at celebrating ‘community and pollution-free Diwali.

The Delhi government will organise a four-day laser show starting from October 26, a move aimed to encourage people to not burst crackers this Diwali, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said the event will be held at Connaught Place.

“Various laser shows will be organised from 6 pm to 10 pm from October 26 to October 29. I invite the people of Delhi to attend the event and celebrate Diwali without firecrackers,” he said.

On his part, Sisodia said it will be a ‘community Diwali’ where there will be no pollution.