Diwali 2019: Banishing evil with Kali Puja in Bengal

She is the impersonation of the three forces of creation, preservation and destruction — the last being the animating force of Shiva. (Express photo)

By Bidita Sen

Every year, as the lights of Diwali shine bright in most parts of India, the eastern parts believe in the invocation of a female power in its fiercest form on the new moon night of the Bengali month of Karthik. Goddess Kali might be depicted and worshiped in several ways across many eastern states in consonance with local tradition and folk culture, but the one common strain of belief is that she epitomises strength to fight the darker forces of life. She is the impersonation of the three forces of creation, preservation and destruction — the last being the animating force of Shiva. She is the primeval goddess, a figure of annihilation and the ultimate reality — Brahman.

The Goddess, in all her rage, is worshiped in a fearful form, wearing a garland of skulls, her hair unkempt as she dangles the head of a demon on one hand and firmly holds a sharp weapon in the other. Cemeteries and blood are associated with her worship. The adda shakti also has a matri roop — with the affectionate warmth of a mother’s heart that showers blessings on her devoted children. Her puja takes place in temple courtyards and beautifully crafted pandals. The stateliness of the puja is a bliss to witness and take part in. Prayers and rituals continue throughout the night with an absorbing accompaniment of bells and ululations. The puja is performed mainly with red hibiscus flowers. An elaborate spread of bhog prasad is prepared that includes rice, lentils, khichdi, aloo dom, luchi, fish and sweets.

A night before Kali puja, Bhoot Chaturdashi is celebrated at some places in Bengal. Fourteen lamps and diyas are lighted in most households to ward off 14 evil spirits. Many elders believe these 14 lamps are offered to 14 generations of ancestors, who are believed to descend on earth.

Fourteen types of saaks (saags/spinach), which in Bengali is called choddo shaak, are prepared and consumed. On the night of Kali puja, people light candles, burst crackers, dress up in their colourful best to offer prayers to the mother goddess.

Maharaja Krishnachandra of Nawadwip is believed to have popularised the worship of Kali in his region, which subsequently spread to the rest of Bengal.

Puja by Agambagish

Krishnananda Agamavagisha, scholar and sadhaka of the Tantra tradition, is considered one of the greatest exponents of Tantrik activism in Bengal. Aagameshwari Kali Puja, the oldest Kali Puja of Nabadwip, was started by him. He propounded the worship of the goddess as Dakshinakali. Today, Agamavagisha is referred to a sect of most revered tantriks and priests of Kali. They perform a sacred but extreme form of ritual before starting the ceremonial practices to appease the goddess. They mediate at shamshan ghats, forming a circle, surrounded by human skulls. They smear the skulls with their blood. This ritual is predominately practised in a few parts of West Bengal, especially in Howrah, Midnapore and Hoogly districts.