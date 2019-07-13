Divyang’s Got Talent: Get ready to witness epic performances by specially-abled

Narayan Seva Sansthan will be organizing 13th Divyang Talent Show along with the International Award Ceremony.

With the vision to liberate the society of Specially Abled Individuals across the world, Narayan Seva Sansthan – a charitable organization that runs charitable hospitals in the country for Specially-abled people, in particular-polio and by birth disabled, will be organizing 13th Divyang Talent Show along with the International Award Ceremony. To be hosted in New Delhi on 14th July 2019 at Siri Fort Auditorium, The programme will have different groups of performers who will be performing on a wheelchair, crutches, and calipers and with artificial limbs. Each round will have 30 participant models walking on the ramp.

Every year the NGO host ‘International Award Ceremony’ to felicitate the contribution of the donors who have supported Narayan Seva Sansthan in its motivational journey of serving the ‘differently able’ individuals. This year’s award ceremony will be graced by veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Television star Dilip Joshi, Motivational speaker Jaya Kishori and Ira Singhal Deputy Commissioner in presence of the Padma Shri awarded Founder Chairman Kailash Manav Agarwal & President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Mr. Prashant Agarwal. The awards were conferred in various categories viz. Rashtriya Seva Manishi Award, Rashtriya Seva Dadhichi Award, Rashtriya Seva Bhushan Award, Rashtriya Seva Shree Award and Rashtriya Seva Gaurav Award to over 100s of donors from all across the globe, who have supported in transforming lives ‘differently-abled’ patients.

Announcing the event at the press conference, Mr. Rajat Gour, Spokesperson, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “The event will be blessed by Padma Shri Awardee Kailash Manav Agarwal, Founder of Narayan Seva Sansthan. The programme that will kick start at 5 pm will have four different groups of performers; groups are wheelchair, Crutches, Calipers, and artificial limbs. These groups have performed earlier during fashion and talent shows organized at a national level. The journey of these Divyang performers had not been easy and they have put in their maximum efforts in organizing this Talent Show.”

Prashant Agarwal, President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, “Many parents and relatives get overwhelmed by their child’s disability and find it difficult to manage. Thus, we are trying to uplift this activity for bringing them into the mainstream by providing the platform. Our Motto is to bring public at one stage where they can offer their services for differently-abled and underprivileged individuals”

Recently India Post has opened a branch in the premises of the Narayan Seva Sansthan where differently-abled people can deposit and withdraw cash. Narayan Seva Sansthan is a Smart Village with all the facilities for the physically incapable humans who feel deprived in any way, at any stage of life.