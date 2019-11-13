Divya Heroes 2019: A fashion and talent show for the specially-abled

The immense appreciation showered from the audience at the show encouraged a feeling of pride in the performers.

Narayan Seva Sansthan, a charitable organisation for the differently-abled or Divyangs hosted their one-day celebration called Divya Heroes 2019. It was a talent and fashion show. The show was held in JVPD grounds, Mumbai.

The differently-abled showcased their talent through the help of artificial limbs, crutches, wheelchairs and callipers. 40 of the performers suffering through medical conditions like cerebral palsy, autism and polio participated in ramp walks, dance sequences and fascinating stunts for the second time in Mumbai.

The fashion show was divided into four rounds namely the calliper, clutch, wheelchair and group dance round. Jyoti Mastekar, a 29-year-old who performed a Marathi folk dance called Lavani, spoke about her struggles. She overcame conservative whispers around her dancing and never allowed herself to bow down to her circumstances.

Senior Journalist Dr Ved Pratap Vedik was felicitated by Padma Shri Kailash Manav Agarwal and Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan at the end of the event.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan talked about the idea behind their institution which was to transform lives of the differently-abled people by providing opportunities to learn basic skills and also providing them with health and educational support.

The event proved to be a huge success in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. The immense appreciation showered from the audience at the show encouraged a feeling of pride in the performers.

Narayan Seva Sansthan also runs an 1100-bed hospital in Udaipur. It conducts free surgeries there for specially-abled to make them physically fit. It also helps them gain skills for a wide variety of vocational skills. A skilled centre on their premises provides training for tailoring work.