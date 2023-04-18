Diljit Dosanjh shines at Coachella as crowd goes berserk: Here’s a look at his journey, lavish lifestyle, net worth and more

It’s been a long while since talented Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh gained immense fame and success in the Indian entertainment industry.

However, the singer-actor who charmed everyone with his role in the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster Udta Punjab, isn’t someone to rest on his laurels. In fact, he’s always in a pursuit to reach for the stars, and therefore, keeps adding to his legacy. In a recent affair of such things, Dosanjh became only the second Indian and the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival in California.

Here, we take a quick look at the ‘GOAT’ fame’s impressive journey, lifestyle, net worth and more.

Diljit Dosanjh: Journey

Diljit Dosanjh was born in 1984, in Dosanjh Kalan, Punjab, India. He comes from a Sikh family and was raised in a small village. While still in school, Diljit started his career as he used to perform in Kirtans at Gurudwaras. He then climbed the ladder, slowly and gradually, becoming one of the most thrived-for artists in the country.

Diljit Dosanjh: Rise to Fame

Dosanjh’s singing career began in 2004 with his debut album ‘Ishq Da Uda Ada.’ However, he gained popularity with his second album ‘Dil’ the next year. His big breakthrough came in 2011 with the album ‘The Next Level,’ which was a huge success and also included the song ‘Panga’ co-starred by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Diljit made his acting debut in 2011 with the Punjabi film ‘The Lion of Punjab’ but it flopped at the box office. However, he made a great comeback the following year with ‘Jatt & Juliet’, which became the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever. He gained a huge fan following for his performance in the film.

He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Udta Punjab, which was a commercial and critical success.

Diljit Dosanjh: Lifestyle and Expensive Things Owned

Cars: Diljit Dosanjh is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and his love for luxury cars. He owns several high-end cars, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Range Rover, an Audi, a Porsche Cayenne among others.



Properties: He also has a refined taste when it comes to luxury homes and owns multiple properties across India and Canada. His opulent 3 BHK property in Khar is estimated to be worth Rs 12 crore. Additionally, he also owns a picturesque farmhouse in Ludhiana, Punjab.

In 2016, Diljit acquired a luxurious bungalow in Toronto, Canada, adding to his impressive real estate portfolio. He owns several other properties including a stunning one in California.

Fashion: Diljit is also known for his love for fashion and is often seen wearing designer clothes and accessories. He is often spotted wearing high-end fashion brands such as Gucci, Off-White, Balenciaga, LV, and Adidas among many others.

Diljit Dosanjh: Net Worth

As of 2023, Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 172 crore. He earns a significant amount from his acting and singing career, brand endorsements, and concerts.