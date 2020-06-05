Differently-abled join fight against COVID19, sew face masks, PPE kits for migrant workers, corona-warriors

The Narayan sewing Centre is endowed with the task of manufacturing such protective gears and kits.

In the campaign by the state and centre governments to send migrant workers home, differently-abled of Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) are extending their support by providing face masks and sanitizer in Udaipur city. Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan has offered 700 face masks and 5-liter hand sanitizer to the city railway station for the protection of passengers, migrant workers and employees to deal with the corona epidemic. The masks made by the differently-abled to beat Corona are being distributed to the poor, needy, helpless people, along with food, masks, sanitizers and rationing materials to the needy.

For the prevention of Covid-19, more than 89,000 food packets, 48,500 masks and 4310 families ration materials have also been distributed till now after masks, sanitizers, 525 PPE kits.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said that in view of increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, NSS handed over 700 face masks and 5 litter hand sanitizer to station superintendents for the safety of passengers and employees. Together, the Corona Relief Wing is engaged in providing free food, masks and ration kits to the needy. Keep in mind that it is easier to prevent infection if we wear masks and social distance is kept two meters or more.

Differently-abled individuals from the NGO are manufacturing PPE kits by following all guidelines laid out by the State and Central Government. The Narayan sewing Centre is endowed with the task of manufacturing such protective gears and kits.