Different types of wine and how to choose the right one

Is there anything more refreshing and soothing than a glass of wine? Whether it’s the simple chardonnay or a glass of white wine or merlot, the spirit is apt for all occasions and moods. That’s not all, wine is a perfect gift and it makes a perfect ingredient to prepare a delicious meal. For the unversed, wine is the fermented juice of grapes – a variety of that is different from the snacking grapes found in the grocery store. These are tiny with thick skins and have several seeds and are either a dark reddish color (black) or light green (white).

For most people, the world of wine can be downright intimidating and they get confused while shopping for different types of wines. To make it easier for you, we got in touch with Gokul Kurhade Winemaker at Chateau Indage. Here’s what he has to say:

Difference between Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot

Being two popular red wine grape varieties that are widely cultivated and known for producing excellent wines. While they have some similarities, they also have distinct characteristics that set them apart. Their key differences are Cabernet Sauvignon grapes have thick skins and small berries, while Merlot grapes have thinner skins and larger berries. Cabernet Sauvignon is known for its high tannin levels, which contribute to its structure and ageing potential. Merlot, on the other hand, tends to have lower tannins and a softer, more approachable character. Cabernet Sauvignon pairs well with rich, hearty dishes like grilled meats, lamb, beef stew, and aged cheeses. Merlot complements a wide range of foods, including roasted poultry, pork, pasta dishes, and soft cheese.

Difference between Chardonnay white wine grape, Chennin Blanc and Semillon White grape wine

Chardonnay is a popular white wine grape variety known for producing a wide range of styles. Chardonnay wines often exhibit notes of apple, pear, tropical fruits, and vanilla. Semillon is another white grape variety that is commonly used in blending. It has a unique flavour profile that can vary depending on the region and winemaking style. Semillon wines can offer flavours of citrus, melon, honey, and sometimes exhibit a waxy or lanolin-like character. Chenin Blanc is a versatile white grape variety primarily associated with the Loire Valley in France. It can produce a range of styles, from dry to sweet. Chenin Blanc wines often display vibrant acidity and flavours of apple, pear, honey, and floral notes. It can also develop intriguing as it ages.

Difference between Riviera Pinot Noir and Tiger Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

Riviera Pinot Noir and Tiger Hill Cabernet Sauvignon are two different types of red wine made from distinct grape varieties. Pinot Noir is a red grape variety known for producing light to medium-bodied wines with delicate flavours, while Tiger Hill Cabernet Sauvignon is a Cabernet Sauvignon red grape variety known for producing full-bodied wines with bold flavours. It is one of the most widely recognized grape varieties and is grown in various wine regions globally. Pinot Noir wines often exhibit flavours of red fruits like cherry, raspberry, and strawberry. Riviera Pinot Noir: Pinot Noir pairs well with a range of dishes, including roasted poultry, grilled salmon, mushroom-based dishes, and lighter red meats. Cabernet Sauvignon pairs well with bolder flavours and heavier dishes like grilled steak, lamb, mature cheeses, and dishes with rich sauces.