Different types of beers you can chill with this monsoon

Beer lovers have a plethora of options when it comes to picking their favourite one. From beer made with different fermentation process, to the ones ranging between various Alcohol By Volume (ABV), to pale ales, porter, stouts and Belgian wheat styles, there is something for everybody. Then there are beers with different flavours ranging from spices to tea and coffee.

However, don’t get stuck in jargons, because we are here to simplify beer consumption for you and suggest some amazing brews from various categories that are sure to take your experience many notches higher.

Belgian Wheat beer

This is the type of beer that is popular and sure to impress everybody, right from beginners to connoisseurs, and made traditionally in Belgium using wheat as core ingredient. One of India’s most favourite Belgian-style wheat beer is Six Fields, a golden-hued beer made of wheat, oats, coriander and malted barley along with bitter orange peels and German Hops. It comes in two variants – Six Field Blanche with 4.5% abv and Six Fields Cult with 5.9% abv. In addition to pints and cans, the beer is available in 5 litre imported kegs too.

Rice beer

Kotsberg Premium Pils is a light beer with 4.5% ABV and brewed using rice as the key ingredient along with barley, and German Hops. The beautiful color tone with a malty sweet flavour is sure to leave you refreshed. The rice makes the beer crisp and lightens it to give the beer lover an experience which is very much different from the one with other kinds. With a light and moderate after effect, it is a great party starter and a hit with all kinds of people.

Strongest Beer

In India, the highest allowed ABV for alcohol is 8% ABV. Godfather Super 8 has 8% ABV and is the most loved and preferred beer for those who like their beer to give the maximum kick. It has notes of pale malt and coriander, along with German bitters. The choicest Indian malts make it a drink worth cheering for. Brewed over a long cycle, it lends a refreshing taste and a smooth finish to the drink. Another variant, Godfather Legendary also offers power packed option with ABV 7.2%. From the house of DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, the drinks are sure to entice true beer lovers.

Light Beer

Bira 91 White is a cloudy wheat beer with a 4.9% ABV and an International Bitterness Unit rating of 13, as well as a strong citrus and coriander aroma. When the carbonation is balanced, the beer has a somewhat golden colour and some haze. Its wheaty taste with a tinge of coriander and citrus makes it one of the best summertime refreshers. The lager is a hit with those who don’t want to stop at one drink.

Stout Beer

The tagline says for Simba Stout Beer- Plunge into the dark side, and truly it lets you delve into deeper realms of beer. This beer has high ABV and a lengthier brewing process that also makes it an expensive drink. With a deep ebony color that has a mahogany head and roasty flavours making it bold, it is a dark and creamy beer. Having espresso and cacao notes, blending dark caramel in signature dark chocolate, this has everything that makes it lovable.