Different festivals being celebrated today signify India’s vibrant cultural diversity: PM Modi

People are marking different festivals across India which signify the country’s vibrant cultural diversity, he said, extending his greetings.

Written by PTI
The prime minister also wished people on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of various festivals associated with the harvest and sun’s northward journey, being celebrated in different parts of the country.

“Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened,” Modi said on Twitter.

“Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens,” he added. The prime minister also wished people on Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan.

